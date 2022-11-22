ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

vermontjournal.com

Chester-Andover Senior Dinner

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover senior dinner will be held this year on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. at the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT Rte.103 in Chester. This is the 45th annual dinner and we are very excited to be holding it in person after two years of delivered takeout meals in collaboration with Everyone Eats.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Featured Pet: Parker

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Parker is a 4 year old, tall, and handsome 70 pound dog. Parker loves to play with other dogs, but no kitties for him. He came to us right after Hurricane Ian hit Fla. Sports and Vintage Car in Plainfield, N.H. has covered his adoption fee. For more information on Parker call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application on our website www.spfldhumane.org. We are open by appointment only.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

SHOULDER NARROWS BRINGS HOLIDAY SONGS TO YULEFEST

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Brattleboro-based Shoulder Narrows low voice a cappella group will offer a free concert of holiday songs at 24 Main Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. as part of the village’s Yulefest. The 13-member student-run group has been in existence since 2004 when it...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
vermontjournal.com

Carolyn Enger at the First Universalist Parish of Chester

CHESTER, Vt. — World-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger will bring “Mischlinge Exposé” to the First Universalist Parish of Chester (211 North St.) on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. “Mischlinge Exposé” weaves a multimedia tapestry around a little-known aspect of the Holocaust: “The Mischlinge” (a derogatory...
CHESTER, VT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Plight of the mama bear

Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
WINHALL, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

