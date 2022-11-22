Read full article on original website
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Chester-Andover Senior Dinner
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover senior dinner will be held this year on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. at the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT Rte.103 in Chester. This is the 45th annual dinner and we are very excited to be holding it in person after two years of delivered takeout meals in collaboration with Everyone Eats.
Featured Pet: Parker
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Parker is a 4 year old, tall, and handsome 70 pound dog. Parker loves to play with other dogs, but no kitties for him. He came to us right after Hurricane Ian hit Fla. Sports and Vintage Car in Plainfield, N.H. has covered his adoption fee. For more information on Parker call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application on our website www.spfldhumane.org. We are open by appointment only.
SHOULDER NARROWS BRINGS HOLIDAY SONGS TO YULEFEST
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Brattleboro-based Shoulder Narrows low voice a cappella group will offer a free concert of holiday songs at 24 Main Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. as part of the village’s Yulefest. The 13-member student-run group has been in existence since 2004 when it...
Free Christmas shopping held at local churches
Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it's time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
South Deerfield shed fire spreads to woods, almost nearby house on Mathews Road
South Deerfield fire crews were called to a shed fire on Mathews Road Thanksgiving evening, around 6:15 p.m.
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
Carolyn Enger at the First Universalist Parish of Chester
CHESTER, Vt. — World-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger will bring “Mischlinge Exposé” to the First Universalist Parish of Chester (211 North St.) on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. “Mischlinge Exposé” weaves a multimedia tapestry around a little-known aspect of the Holocaust: “The Mischlinge” (a derogatory...
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Plight of the mama bear
Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
Shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
Two injured in gas explosion in Glens Falls, transported by helicopter to burn unit
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Two people have been injured at a facility in Glens Falls following a reported gas explosion. According to a spokesperson with the city, Police say a helicopter has been brought in to bring two out of the area to be treated for burns. According...
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
