City closures & operations for the Thanksgiving holiday

The majority of City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Abilene Police and Fire will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline anytime at 325.676.6000. For animal related emergencies, contact APD Dispatch at 325.673.8331.

Closed Thursday and Friday:

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers, & senior services

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services office, Environmental Recycling Center, & Abilene Brush Center

Water Utility Customer Service Center, Abilene Municipal Court (11/24 & 25 citations due 11/28/22)

Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries

Trash Pick-up:

Thursday, 11/24 - no service (commercial or residential)

Friday, 11/25 - essential commercial services (hospitals, jail facilities, etc.), no residential pick up

*Various additional commercial pick-ups will be added to the Wednesday 11/23 schedule

CityLink Transit:

Thursday 11/24 - no service

Friday 11/25 - fixed route Saturday service with paratransit, no evening service

Abilene Zoo:

Thursday, 11/24 - closed

Friday, 11/25 - open regular hours

Media inquiries or needs regarding this item can be sent to mediarequest@abilenetx.gov.