City closures & operations for the Thanksgiving holiday
The majority of City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Abilene Police and Fire will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline anytime at 325.676.6000. For animal related emergencies, contact APD Dispatch at 325.673.8331.
Closed Thursday and Friday:
City Hall
Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
Convention Center offices
Abilene Regional Airport administration office
Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers, & senior services
Abilene Animal Shelter
Police & Fire administration offices
Solid Waste Services office, Environmental Recycling Center, & Abilene Brush Center
Water Utility Customer Service Center, Abilene Municipal Court (11/24 & 25 citations due 11/28/22)
Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries
Trash Pick-up:
Thursday, 11/24 - no service (commercial or residential)
Friday, 11/25 - essential commercial services (hospitals, jail facilities, etc.), no residential pick up
*Various additional commercial pick-ups will be added to the Wednesday 11/23 schedule
CityLink Transit:
Thursday 11/24 - no service
Friday 11/25 - fixed route Saturday service with paratransit, no evening service
Abilene Zoo:
Thursday, 11/24 - closed
Friday, 11/25 - open regular hours
Media inquiries or needs regarding this item can be sent to mediarequest@abilenetx.gov.
