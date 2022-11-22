ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vac4_0jK4d3BA00

The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90.

New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down the thruway during snow storms.

So why isn’t Pennsylvania doing the same?

Matt Mathias spoke to chief of the North East Fire Department to find out more.

Buffalo snow storm leaves thousands without power, drivers waiting to be rescued

Our neighboring state utilizes gates at certain on-ramps to prevent drivers from entering a closed interstate, but it’s something that Pennsylvania has never done before.

Local volunteer fire departments, like the North East Fire Department, have been struggling to recruit new members.

Anytime there’s a crash on the portion of I-90 that runs through North East, volunteer firefighters and fire police respond.

Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen

Often times, manpower is used to divert traffic and shut down portions of I-90.

“We’re trying to deal with the accidents and everything going on on the interstates, and not to have to worry about other cars or trucks coming on behind us. We just don’t want anybody to get hurt,” said David Meehl, North East Fire Chief.

After the recent lake effect snow storm that led to I-90 being shut down multiple times in multiple locations, Fire Chief David Meehl says Pennsylvania needs to install gates like those that are used throughout western New York.

“One person go up, pull the pin, drop the gate down, and then keep it closed until they’re ready to reopen it. Instead of open it back up, bring more people out to close it again. You’re taking a lot of personnel out that could be doing other emergencies,” said Chief Meehl.

Truck drivers forced to find alternate routes as lake effect snow moves to NY

Chief Meehl says he’s reached out to PennDOT and several local lawmakers asking for these gates.

So what is the state waiting for?

PennDOT tells us that there is nothing like this in the state of Pennsylvania and they’re still gathering information about what it would take to make these.

‘Our plows are getting stuck’: Areas of Buffalo get over 4 feet of snow in deadly storm

“It’s really not been done in Pennsylvania. We’re exploring it. We’re looking into what the requirements would be from the federal highway administration as far as how they’re built, what kind of reflectivity they have, signs and different things like that, whether they need to be lit or not. We’re investigating it, but we don’t have any plans in the immediate future to build any,” said Brian McNulty, executive, PennDOT District 1.

Fire Chief David Meehl says he has spent time working in New York and knows first-hand how much these gates could help keep first responders and motorists safe.

Comments / 33

BrianBoss78
3d ago

don't worry, if they are maintained by the same department as the roads the gates will fall off the hinge or whatever and take 10yrs and $500 billion to repair for a barely functioning gate

Reply
13
Marty Shaffer
3d ago

i quess taxpayers will pay for the gates the taxpayers have enough to pay this evil administration gives it away

Reply(3)
11
Same Old Song..
3d ago

It's what they use down south and out west .. Besides The DemaRatic Party wants ALL Electric Cars and Trucks and as we people that watch real news Knows electric cars catch fire in salt water..So do the math!!

Reply(2)
8
