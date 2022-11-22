ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Rattler named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JupX9_0jK4cw1T00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina junior quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the recipient of the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance in the Gamecocks’ win over No. 5 Tennessee.

Rattler went 30-37 for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns in the team’s 63-38 win over the Volunteers. He also added 16 yards rushing and 15 yards receiving.

The Maxwell Award is an annual honor given the college player of the year. The Maxwell Award Player of the Week recognizes the best offensive, defensive or special teams performance. It’s awarded alongside the Bednarik Player of the Week, which went to Georgia Tech’s Keion White for week 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks get past Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Freshman GG Jackson scored 22 points, Hayden Brown added 15 points, and South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate. Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high of 20 set in a 32-point loss to Colorado State last week. Jacobi Wright […]
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans

South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Why it’s time for Tennessee Vols fans to start feeling differently about former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t the most popular person in East Tennessee these days. Of course, that’s true of most ex-Tennessee head coaches. Pruitt, however, is the most recent ex-Vols head coach. And after going 16-19 during his time on Rocky Top and getting the program entangled in an NCAA investigation, it’s easy to understand why there’s some disdain for Pruitt in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot

Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

Gaffney focuses on DF, Clinton, Powdersville on each other

Gaffney (9-3) gets a visit from Dutch Fork Friday night in the High School Red Zone in the 5A upper state final. The Indians defeated the Silver Foxes for the 5A state championship last season but South Carolina High School League reclassification moved Dutch Fork back into the upper state. In the 3A upper state […]
GAFFNEY, SC
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GAFFNEY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
wach.com

Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy