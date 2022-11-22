Rattler named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina junior quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the recipient of the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance in the Gamecocks’ win over No. 5 Tennessee.

Rattler went 30-37 for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns in the team’s 63-38 win over the Volunteers. He also added 16 yards rushing and 15 yards receiving.

The Maxwell Award is an annual honor given the college player of the year. The Maxwell Award Player of the Week recognizes the best offensive, defensive or special teams performance. It’s awarded alongside the Bednarik Player of the Week, which went to Georgia Tech’s Keion White for week 12.

