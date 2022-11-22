Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailblazers earn second win against Tulare Union
VISALIA – Despite a sluggish first quarter, the Trailblazers took off in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the rest of the game. Though the Tribe put forward a good effort to take back the game and managed to close the gap to only six points, the Trailblazers kept the lead and got the win.
clovisroundup.com
West Clovis ‘Monsters’ Win Seniors Championship 2022
On Saturday November 19th, as the cold evening temperature began to drop further, falling to frigid degrees, the West Clovis Monsters ranked #1 in the CCYFL Juniors Division faced off against the #2 Miners, based out of the Fresno High/Edison High areas of Fresno. With the clock dwindling down to...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football
The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Jalen Moreno-Cropper declines to use COVID year, will not return to Bulldogs in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Fresno State football team will honor its seniors before kickoff against Wyoming. That group includes wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who could actually return for one more season if he would like to use his COVID year. He has chosen to decline that option. “Being able to have […]
CBS Sports
Fresno State vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 best bets
The Fresno State Bulldogs look to continue their remarkable second half turnaround as they close out the regular season against Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night. Fresno State, 7-4, has won six straight games after defeating Nevada, 41-14 in Reno last Saturday. They will face Boise State in the conference championship game next Saturday. Wyoming, also 7-4, lost a close one at home to Boise State, 20-17. Last year, the Bulldogs shut out the Cowboys, 17-0 in Laramie. Wyoming is 6-4 against the spread, while Fresno State is 4-6 ATS in 2022.
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
yourcentralvalley.com
Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball
Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno State Announces Civil Engineering Student, Alysha Curtis, Receives National Recognition
Civil Engineering Student Alysha Curtis Receives National Recognition. November 24, 2022 - Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including. engineering, theatre, and communication studies. She transferred to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ex-CSU chancellor rips Fresno State Academic Senate for saying he’s unfit to teach at Cal Poly
Former California State University chancellor and Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro admonished the university’s Academic Senate for its adoption in April of a no-confidence resolution in his ability to teach in the largest four-year public university system in the country, and called out what he called a lack of consistency and principle.
Clovis North High School performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.
CBS Sports
Fresno State vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Valley Children's Stadium. Last year, Wyoming and Fresno State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. The Cowboys...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
theeastcountygazette.com
Esmeralda Soria Defeats Mark Pazin In The Tight Assembly District 27 Race
After a closely contested contest for California’s State Assembly District 27 by Mark Pazin over Esmeralda Soria. Soria has approximately 51.2 percent of the vote as of Monday, November 21. The newly created seat represents the counties of Merced, Madera, and Fresno. Pazin was once the Merced County Sheriff, while Soria is currently a member of the Fresno City Council.
GV Wire
Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck
A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
KMJ
Truck Rolls Over After Four-vehicle Crash In Fowler
FOWLER, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — A truck rolled over after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Fowler. Authorities were called out to northbound Highway 99 just south of Manning Avenue around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a large crash. One truck rolled over, trapping the passenger who had to be...
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Election Update: Merced County poised to certify election results
Merced County’s Registrar of Voters is on its way to certifying the Nov. 8 election this week. Here are the updated counts for some closely watched races as of Wednesday morning. Challenger Fue Xiong is up by 157 votes, or 52.19 percent of the vote, over incumbent Delray Shelton...
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
Mr. Rib ready to serve meals in holiday tradition
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food. Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This […]
Comments / 0