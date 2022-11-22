ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (conditioning) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic returned from a three-game absence for the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He scored 31 points in 37 minutes and was a rebound away from a triple-double, but the Nuggets might want to let him rest on the second leg of the back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji will play more minutes if Jokic is out, with Jordan likely starting at center.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder starting for Lakers on Friday; Austin Reaves to bench

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will start Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. With LeBron James back, the Lakers are shaking things up. Darvin Ham has decided to bring Schroder into the starting five, and Austin Reaves is reverting to a bench role. Our models...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) out on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross will sit out on Friday night after Orlando's guard came down with an illness. Expect Gary Harris to log more minutes off the bench. Harris' Friday projection includes 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Orlando's Chuma Okeke (knee) out on Friday, Paolo Banchero to start

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke will sit out on Friday night with left knee soreness. Expect Paolo Banchero to play a lead offensive role in his first game back from a left ankle sprain. Banchero's projection includes 17.8...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (illness) active for Bulls on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a one game absence, Dragic will be active on Friday night. In 17.0 expected minutes, our models project Dragic to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Dragic's projection includes 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.9...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Friday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was listed probable due to lower back tightness, so it's no surprise he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Davis for 23.8 points, 11.0...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Friday night

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon will be active despite his questionable designation with a foot ailment. In 14.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against Sacramento. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) out for Spurs' Friday contest

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson will miss his second straight game with an ankle soreness. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Romeo Langford should see more minutes with the Spurs' second unit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

