Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (adductor) for inactive Patrick Beverley (suspension) on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James will make his return to the court after the Lakers' superstar was sidelined five games with an adductor strain and Patrick Beverley was suspended. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic returned from a three-game absence for the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He scored 31 points in 37 minutes and was a rebound away from a triple-double, but the Nuggets might want to let him rest on the second leg of the back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji will play more minutes if Jokic is out, with Jordan likely starting at center.
numberfire.com
Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (dental pain) on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Okongwu will make his first start this season after Clint Capela was held out with dental pain. In 31.1 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Okongwu's projection includes 12.3 points, 9.0...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder starting for Lakers on Friday; Austin Reaves to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will start Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. With LeBron James back, the Lakers are shaking things up. Darvin Ham has decided to bring Schroder into the starting five, and Austin Reaves is reverting to a bench role. Our models...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) out on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross will sit out on Friday night after Orlando's guard came down with an illness. Expect Gary Harris to log more minutes off the bench. Harris' Friday projection includes 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Chuma Okeke (knee) out on Friday, Paolo Banchero to start
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke will sit out on Friday night with left knee soreness. Expect Paolo Banchero to play a lead offensive role in his first game back from a left ankle sprain. Banchero's projection includes 17.8...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl starting on Wednesday, Gorgui Dieng coming off the bench
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl will get the start on Wednesday with Gorgui Dieng moving to the bench. Our models expect Poeltl to play 30.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Poeltl's Wednesday projection includes 14.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens (illness)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade will start at the three after Lamar Stevens was ruled out on Friday night. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wade to score 16.7 FanDuel points. Wade's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (illness) active for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a one game absence, Dragic will be active on Friday night. In 17.0 expected minutes, our models project Dragic to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Dragic's projection includes 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.9...
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. starting for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Friday
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin Jr. will make his fifth start this season after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 29.5 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Martin...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Friday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was listed probable due to lower back tightness, so it's no surprise he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Davis for 23.8 points, 11.0...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Friday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon will be active despite his questionable designation with a foot ailment. In 14.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against Sacramento. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) out for Spurs' Friday contest
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson will miss his second straight game with an ankle soreness. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Romeo Langford should see more minutes with the Spurs' second unit.
Comments / 0