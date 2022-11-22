Read full article on original website
USC vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
The greatest intersectional rivalry in sports heats up this season as Notre Dame and USC meet up in a game loaded with College Football Playoff implications. After a sluggish early part of the season, Marcus Freeman's first as head coach, Notre Dame has rebounded by winning five straight games, ...
USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS USC Trojans: Staff Picks
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to California for a game against the USC Trojans that means everything. No — if the Irish win, they aren’t headed to the college football playoff. A win also doesn’t guarantee them a spot in a New Years Six game. This is THE rivalry for Notre Dame, and a win means the Irish ruin Southern Cal’s bid for the playoff.
Notre Dame Poised For A Strong Finish In The 2023 Recruiting Cycle
Notre Dame's highly regarded 2023 recruiting class isn't done yet and the Irish staff is looking to add more talent to the group
Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
Notre Dame Football: USC Trojans Q&A with Michael Muto from “Untitled Notre Dame USC Podcast”
We’ve certainly got a lot to be thankful for this year, especially in terms of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Whether it’s Marcus Freeman’s handsomeness and natural charisma, or Brian Mason’s punt-block wizardry, or Michael Mayer’s big, beefy bad-assery, or Benjamin Morrison’s rise to stardom, or Jon Sot’s magic leg, or Audric Estime’s punishing-yet-nimble running style, this 8-3 season to-date by our Irish has given us plenty of amazing highs to cherish, as well as some very low lows.
Game Thread: Fighting Irish Take On American U in The Bahamas
Happy Thanksgiving, Irish fans! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish WBB Team will look to enjoy some feasting with food but also feasting on the court. After winning on Sunday 95-60 against Ball State, the Irish are taking their talents to a tropical climate. They are one of the teams playing in the Goombay Splash in The Bahamas.
New Prairie Preps for Big Game Indoors
(New Carlisle, IN) - One secret to New Prairie’s recent success on the gridiron has been making the most of practice time. Last week, in preparation for semi-state, the Cougars worked out at La Porte’s Kiwanis Field, which has field turf similar to Kokomo’s. This week, the...
Notre Dame Hockey Loses to Boston University 5-2
For Thanksgiving Weekend the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is traveling to Boston for two games, one each against the Boston University Terriers and Boston College Eagles. Game one saw the Irish play the Terriers and despite falling behind twice the Irish nearly mounted a comeback in the third period before BU pulled away.
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
Charges Against Ex-Wolves Football Star
(Michigan City, IN) - A former Michigan City High School football star is trouble again with the law. Kameron Muhammad is charged with level 5 felony Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun. According to court documents, he allegedly had a 9 millimeter handgun without a permit and possessed the firearm within...
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Plymouth 46 – 37
Glenn fell to Plymouth on the road in a game that was tight all night. The Falcons could not get enough going offensively in route to the loss. Brycen Hannah led the Falcons with 11 while Joe Chrapliwy added 8. The JV also fell to the Pilgrims. Glenn will look to regroup next Tuesday against Clay.
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up for any last-minute Thanksgiving Day shoppers!. Kroger will be closing early for the holidays at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Its pharmacies will also be closed!. Kroger will resume normal operating hours on Black Friday.
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
Importin’ Joe’s focusing on growing the business and South Bend community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a South Bend business that’s making Michiana the home for Ethiopian Coffee. We first learned about Importin Joes back in 2020 when founder, Joseph Luten, was just getting off the ground. 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate caught up with him...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
