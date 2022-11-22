Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Murder suspect arrested for the shooting death of 28 year-old man in National City
An arrest was made this week for the May 14 shooting death of 28-year-old Caleb Darryl Stacy in National City. National City Police on Nov. 21 arrested 34-year-old James Calloway, who is suspected of murder in the fatal shooting of Caleb Darryl Stacy. Authorities received a call on May 14 at around 5:41 p.m. about a shooting on Avenue U near El Toyan Park.
Suspect at Large After Cortez Hill Stabbing; Victim Escapes, Flags Down Police
A 47-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O’Brien.
2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City
Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona
A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old El Cajon girl
An East County father is searching for justice after his 16-year-old daughter was discovered dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
Man sets own home on fire, falls off roof in East County, authorities say
A man fell off his roof Thursday after setting his home on fire with a flare in El Cajon, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
1 Dead in Head-On Crash on SR-78 Near Ramona
At least one person has died in a head-on crash just east of Ramona on Friday, California Highway Patrol said. Two cars crashed just before 5 a.m. on state Route 78 near Rancho Santa Fe Court, CHP said. One person died at the scene and a second person was injured,...
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
Man falls from El Cajon roof after setting himself on fire and hitting himself in head with hammer
EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was taken to an area hospital Thursday night after falling from a roof with self-inflected wounds from a hammer, screwdriver, and fire, according to El Cajon police. El Cajon police officers, Heartland, San Miguel, and Santee Fire Department were dispatched to the 600...
Police investigate death of 17-year-old East County girl
La Mesa police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances leading up to the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this year.
fox5sandiego.com
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest in North County
VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
San Diego Channel
Thanksgiving Miracle: Retired officer searches for four months in the wild and finds runaway cat
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This cat all cozied up in her San Diego home, just spent four months in the wild. Her name is Max. She ran away from her owners, Nori and Mike Johnson, while they were all camping at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. “She ran...
1 Man Dead, 2 Others Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses at Mission Beach Rental
A man in his 20s died Tuesday and two other men in their 20s were revived from suspected fentanyl overdoses at a Mission Beach rental, authorities said. San Diego Police were sent to a residence in the 3200 block of Ocean View Walk after two of the men called to report that one in their group had passed out after the trio returned from a party.
Man Shot in Dispute Over Bathroom Used by Fellow Transients at Mira Mesa Park
Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa. The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Comments / 1