Spring Valley, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Murder suspect arrested for the shooting death of 28 year-old man in National City

An arrest was made this week for the May 14 shooting death of 28-year-old Caleb Darryl Stacy in National City. National City Police on Nov. 21 arrested 34-year-old James Calloway, who is suspected of murder in the fatal shooting of Caleb Darryl Stacy. Authorities received a call on May 14 at around 5:41 p.m. about a shooting on Avenue U near El Toyan Park.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect at Large After Cortez Hill Stabbing; Victim Escapes, Flags Down Police

A 47-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O’Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City

Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona

A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
RAMONA, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead in Head-On Crash on SR-78 Near Ramona

At least one person has died in a head-on crash just east of Ramona on Friday, California Highway Patrol said. Two cars crashed just before 5 a.m. on state Route 78 near Rancho Santa Fe Court, CHP said. One person died at the scene and a second person was injured,...
RAMONA, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest in North County

VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.
VISTA, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA

