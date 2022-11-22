Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
high-profile.com
Architecture Firm Awarded for Commitment to Emerging Professionals
Boston – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it recently received the 2022 American Institute of Architects (AIA) New England Components Emerging Professional Friendly Firm Award. The award program highlights architecture firms that promote the advancement of emerging professionals through a combination of professional development and personal growth opportunities. This honor...
high-profile.com
Copley Wolff Promotes Martel
Boston – Copley Wolff Design Group, Inc. announced it has promoted Jennifer Martel, ASLA, PLA to the position of senior associate. Martel will be responsible for providing direction, inspiration, and consistent design quality while also playing a key role in client relations and business development of the firm. She...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
nerej.com
The RAM Cos. acquires 92,000 s/f warehouse facility for $14.5 million
Billerica, MA According to Howard Goldenfarb, founder of The RAM Companies, the firm has acquired 96 High St. for $14.5 million. The steel framed, 92,000 s/f warehouse facility is on 18 acres. The property was originally built in 1985 with an addition added in 1992. Mark Campbell, senior vice president...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
high-profile.com
Snyder Joins MSI Board of Directors
Boston – MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI) announced that Jay Snyder, founder and president of Big Blue Innovations, has joined MSI’s board of directors. He will contribute to the strategic growth of MSI’s Services Division, which focuses on owner’s representative services, and MSI’s Software Division, which offers a collaborative planning platform called Touchplan.
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
high-profile.com
BPDA Launches South Boston Transportation Action Plan
Boston – The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) recently announced the launch of the South Boston Transportation Action Plan (SBTAP), which will be completed in close partnership with the Disabilities Commission (DC) and Boston Public Works Department (PWD). The BPDA is evaluating the unique transportation challenges in the core of South Boston’s residential neighborhood, and through the South Boston Transportation Action Plan planning and engagement process, will improve transportation access, efficiency, and safety.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
You Think You Know The Best(And Worst) Fast Food Chains In Massachusetts?
It's about time we settle an age-old debate, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Which are the best fast-food chains(and for that matter, the worst) in Massachusetts? These questions are asked all the time: McDonald's or Burger King? Taco Bell or Chipolte? KFC or Chick-fil-A? Well, it's time to put those...
Lowell High scrambles to host Thanksgiving Day game after Haverhill forfeit
LOWELL – It's a Thanksgiving Day game more than a century in the making - and it almost didn't happen. Lowell High School has held a game on the morning of Thanksgiving for more than 100 years. For the past several years, Lowell has played Haverhill High School for the annual game. Last week, new hazing allegations came to light that caused Haverhill to suspend its coaching staff and cancel the rest of the season. That left Lowell without a Turkey Day opponent. "We heard about a week ago that we were not going to have a game," Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau...
everettleader.com
Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
Comments / 0