ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years

By Rich Segal
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaTv9_0jK4amVr00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends.

The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Traveling during Thanksgiving week: What Texans need to know

As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a flight. This represents a 1% increase over 2021 and is 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

Across the country, more than 54 million will travel, a 2% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRUkd_0jK4amVr00
2022 Thanksgiving travel projected numbers

The AAA study suggested buses, cruises and trains are more popular modes of transportation with more than a 20% increase across the state and the country versus 2021’s numbers. There was a small increase in air travel and neither an increase nor a decrease in driving the car.

It appears many Texans want to enjoy their state this weekend based on the Hill Country being the no. 1 travel destination. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise because of the beauty of the Hill Country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqTh6_0jK4amVr00
No matter the season, the Hill Country offers spectacular sunsets.

Santa Fe and the Colorado ski resorts came in at no. 2 and no. 3. Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas are the top three travel destinations for those outside of Texas.

When should you travel if you’re going by car? AAA believes that going early or going late is the best. Get ahead of your fellow drivers to avoid getting hung up in traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxr6M_0jK4amVr00
2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast from AAA

As for air travelers, get to the airport early to give yourself plenty of time to go through security. The lines will likely be long, especially on Nov. 23 and 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy