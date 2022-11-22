Read full article on original website
Related
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Looks in Street Style
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to today. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to IU in their best Gucci looks.
Street Stylers Love Raf Simons
Raf Simons is shuttering his namesake brand after 27 years, but his designs will forever live on in street style. His signature pop culture-and youth-oriented designs, which include oversized knits, school-inspired lab coats, and screen-printed tees, have been worn by celebrities, editors, and stylists alike. Scroll through to see the best Raf Simons street style looks in Vogue below.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (trainers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest In Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Raf Simons Announces Shuttering of His Namesake Label
Raf Simons stunned the industry today when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
Collection
In keeping with his increasingly radical practice, with its implicit critique of today’s fashion system, Francesco Risso is taking the concept of collaboration to the next level at Marni. He’s doing so not just by testing the perimeter between fashion and art, but also by questioning the boundaries of authorship.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
McMullen Celebrated 15 Years in Business by Bridging Fashion and Activism
The days when runway shows were primarily staged for clients are—for the most part—long gone. But that community atmosphere was alive and well at McMullen’s runway show last Thursday, commemorating 15 years in business. Sherri McMullen, the founder of the iconic Oakland, California, boutique and all-around tastemaker, held the event to showcase looks from a new capsule collection, dubbed 15 for 15, which comprises looks made exclusively for the store by designers including Christopher John Rogers, Nomia, and Proenza Schouler.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
Take a Trip Through the Maximalist World of Jeremy Scott Collector Joey Arias
Ten years and about 700 pieces in, there’s no other way to put it: Joey Arias is deeply devoted to Jeremy Scott. “I’ve amassed what seems like a ridiculous amount of clothes for one person,” Arias tells Vogue in this latest episode of “Devoted.” As if to prove his point, he’s wearing a silver metallic leather crown from Scott’s first men’s collection for Moschino for fall 2015. “But truly, it’s an archive that’s a labor of love, and I wear the pieces on a daily basis.”
Meet the Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New “Converted Closet”
In season one of And Just Like That, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw mixing vintage (from her Fendi Baguette to her Chanel boots) with buzzy new pieces (the Gucci X Balenciaga Hourglass bag comes to mind). It’s an approach to dressing that feels very 2022: combining much-cherished pieces already in your wardrobe with investment buys that’ll stand the test of time.
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Go-To Retinol Alternative and French Pharmacy Favorites
Model, mother, bestselling author, and face of Kérastase, Emily Ratajkowski (better known to the world as EmRata), can now add podcaster to her impressive CV. Here, the High Low host speaks to Vogue about her French pharmacy favorites, tapping into her instinct, and why she’s obsessed with TikTok.
Balletcore: A Look Back at How Designers Have Been Inspired by Dance
Most recently re-energized by Miu Miu, balletomania is back in fashion—only this time it’s called balletcore. And it’s not all about the tutu. All our barre workouts have accustomed practitioners to leotards and legwarmers. On and off the runways, the ODD look (off-duty dancer) is giving the MOD (model off-duty) aesthetic a run for its money. It helps that viral dance crazes are rampant, and comfort (which often translates to active-fashion hybrids in fashion) is at a premium.
Harlem’s Fashion Row Launches HFR&Co., a New Designer Directory Supporting Black and Latinx Designers
Brandice Daniel is a dreamer. Since she founded Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007, her goal has been bridging the gap between Black designers and the retail market. “For the last 15 years, we’ve said to people that black designers represent less than 1% of the designers sold in major retailers,” said Daniel. “But we have never given people a way to then shop these Black brands on the HFR platform.” Now that’s all changed with the official launch of HFR&Co., Harlem’s Fashion Row’s online shopping directory.
Gabrielle Union’s Sculptural “Braid Flower” Updo Demands a Double Take
Beauty is always art, but in certain instances, the sentiment takes a more literal turn. Such was the case with Gabrielle Union’s latest hairstyle, which toed the line between updo and full-on sculpture. The actor stepped out for the London premiere of Strange World with her onyx lengths woven into a gravity-defying looped and structural style that mimicked an exaggerated bloom.
Cool, Not Cold: Nicolas Di Felice's Reinvention of Courrèges Centers On Warmth And Realness
It’s September in New York, just after Labor Day, and Nicolas Di Felice, artistic director of Courrèges, is putting the finishing touches to the French house’s new store in the city. (This is the second; the first shuttered 38 years ago.) It’s in SoHo, and it’s all space-age white, of course, inspired by Courrèges’s original rue François 1er boutique in Paris, which Di Felice recently had renovated. After launching his couture maison in 1961, André Courrèges virtually invented the futuristic grooviness of the ’60s with his gleaming vinyl jackets and we-have-liftoff go-go boots. Yet as Di Felice, 39—an animated and garrulous figure, quick to laugh and refreshingly devoid of pretension—has reimagined the Courrèges legacy since joining the house in 2020, there’s been plenty of himself in the mix too. Those spacious, ever-so-slightly off-kilter mirrored changing rooms, for instance: They’re based on Palladium, a nightclub that Di Felice frequented in his native Belgium, before life in Paris—and working for Nicolas Ghesquière at, first, Balenciaga and then Louis Vuitton—beckoned.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
Tailored Minimalism the Street Style Way
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Minimalism is a trend beloved by many fashion enthusiasts all over the world. It’s also a style that the Olsen twins have mastered through their personal style and brand, The Row. The perfect minimalist wardrobe includes a few basics: some button-ups, tailored trousers, a classic coat, and an everyday blazer. Being a minimalist doesn’t mean you have to look picture perfect in every look because this season, wrinkling is in. Scroll through to see our favorite minimalist looks and follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker tags the best photos from the season.
A Sea of Sequins and Suits—Inside GQ’s 2022 Men Of The Year Party
“Everybody here looks really stylish, and cool—and sexy.” If anyone knows how to greet, and subsequently flatter a crowd, it’s GQ’s Will Welch. Granted, the idea is the publication’s annual Man of the Year celebration brings out just that—The most stylish, the coolest, and, well, as Welch said. It’s about the time of year when fashion parties pick up speed in Los Angeles—and particularly so on this Thursday night—but it’s hard to believe any of the surrounding events beat the Fashion (make that a capital ‘F’) GQ brought to the West Hollywood Edition.
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Luxe, Eco-Conscious Sneakers
Today, Katie Holmes stepped out in a cozy fall look, which included a long wool coat, a nubby cream cashmere knit sweater—worn on top of a collared shirt for a preppy effect—and a pair of artfully slouchy jeans. Around her neck, she wore an XXL mustard yellow scarf that grazed her knees. While much of her ensemble was new (at least to us observers), Holmes re-wore her Chloé Nama sneakers, which are crafted from recycled mesh and Leather Working Group-certified suede.
Vogue Magazine
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0