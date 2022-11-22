Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Amgen (AMGN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Tweaks 2022 View
AMGN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 as well as our estimate of $4.37 per share. Earnings rose 15% year over year. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.65...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th
PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days. Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Zacks.com
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Shares Down 38% YTD: What's Ailing It?
FBHS - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain constraints, raw-material inflation and weakness in housing market demand. Due to these headwinds, shares of FBHS have lost 38% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 33.8%. Escalating cost of sales due to raw material cost-inflation continued to...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
ICE - Free Report) compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Zacks.com
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Pick These 4 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy USA Truck (USAK) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
JOYY (YY) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
JOYY (. YY - Free Report) is expected to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 28. For third-quarter 2022, JOYY expects revenues between $561.5 million and $593.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $580.16 million, indicating a decline of 10.82% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Zacks.com
Is Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
H - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Hyatt Hotels is one of 285 companies in...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th
FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days. PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
DE - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $448.80 during the trading session on Nov 23, before closing slightly lower at $437.52. This came from solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein DE reported an 81% surge in earnings per share while equipment operations’ revenues rose 40%. Continued...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ASM International NV (ASMIY) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DGRS - Free Report) debuted on 07/25/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Fortinet (FTNT) This Earnings Season?
FTNT - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The cybersecurity firm projects revenues between $1.105 billion and $1.135 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The...
