Take a Trip Through the Maximalist World of Jeremy Scott Collector Joey Arias
Ten years and about 700 pieces in, there’s no other way to put it: Joey Arias is deeply devoted to Jeremy Scott. “I’ve amassed what seems like a ridiculous amount of clothes for one person,” Arias tells Vogue in this latest episode of “Devoted.” As if to prove his point, he’s wearing a silver metallic leather crown from Scott’s first men’s collection for Moschino for fall 2015. “But truly, it’s an archive that’s a labor of love, and I wear the pieces on a daily basis.”
Shayne Oliver’s Subversive New Uggs Are an Ode to New Yorkers
When Shayne Oliver first burst onto the fashion scene with Hood by Air back in 2010, the New York designer garnered a cult following of streetwear devotees. In addition to his label, Oliver has briefly designed for Helmut Lang and launched Anonymous Club, a creative studio for art, performance, music, and fashion. The multihyphenate’s latest foray for his fans to get excited about? A collection of futuristic Ugg boots.
Raf Simons Announces Shuttering of His Namesake Label
Raf Simons stunned the industry today when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Meet the Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New “Converted Closet”
In season one of And Just Like That, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw mixing vintage (from her Fendi Baguette to her Chanel boots) with buzzy new pieces (the Gucci X Balenciaga Hourglass bag comes to mind). It’s an approach to dressing that feels very 2022: combining much-cherished pieces already in your wardrobe with investment buys that’ll stand the test of time.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Looks in Street Style
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to today. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to IU in their best Gucci looks.
Fashion Insiders Share Their Favorite Raf Simons Collections
Few designers inspire the cultish fandom that Raf Simons does. His devotees range from music superstars including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to the art world majordomo Sterling Ruby. Inside fashion he has plenty of admirers, too. Demna and Christopher Kane have been spotted at his shows, and Simons was sometimes seen at Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler.
Cool, Not Cold: Nicolas Di Felice's Reinvention of Courrèges Centers On Warmth And Realness
It’s September in New York, just after Labor Day, and Nicolas Di Felice, artistic director of Courrèges, is putting the finishing touches to the French house’s new store in the city. (This is the second; the first shuttered 38 years ago.) It’s in SoHo, and it’s all space-age white, of course, inspired by Courrèges’s original rue François 1er boutique in Paris, which Di Felice recently had renovated. After launching his couture maison in 1961, André Courrèges virtually invented the futuristic grooviness of the ’60s with his gleaming vinyl jackets and we-have-liftoff go-go boots. Yet as Di Felice, 39—an animated and garrulous figure, quick to laugh and refreshingly devoid of pretension—has reimagined the Courrèges legacy since joining the house in 2020, there’s been plenty of himself in the mix too. Those spacious, ever-so-slightly off-kilter mirrored changing rooms, for instance: They’re based on Palladium, a nightclub that Di Felice frequented in his native Belgium, before life in Paris—and working for Nicolas Ghesquière at, first, Balenciaga and then Louis Vuitton—beckoned.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (trainers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest In Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From an Emotional Trip to Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Balletcore: A Look Back at How Designers Have Been Inspired by Dance
Most recently re-energized by Miu Miu, balletomania is back in fashion—only this time it’s called balletcore. And it’s not all about the tutu. All our barre workouts have accustomed practitioners to leotards and legwarmers. On and off the runways, the ODD look (off-duty dancer) is giving the MOD (model off-duty) aesthetic a run for its money. It helps that viral dance crazes are rampant, and comfort (which often translates to active-fashion hybrids in fashion) is at a premium.
‘It made me think of decorations on a Christmas tree’: Arianna Genghini’s best phone picture
The Italian photographer was in San Francisco’s Chinatown when she came across this grand ivory building
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Were Dressed for Holiday Parties
The end of November signals the unofficial beginning of the holiday season. With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas soon after, the holiday party circuit is about to ramp up—meaning it’s time for your best glitzy fashion to come out and play. Hollywood’s top stars certainly understood that this week: On the red carpets, they opted for glamorous dresses and suits that would be right at home at any festive bash.
Get to Know Qaysean Williams
In the spotlight today: Vogue Club member Qaysean Williams creates his own clothes with a view to launching a “forever brand” that honors the twin fashion tenets of self-expression and glamour. The designer footsteps he’d like to follow in? Thierry Mugler, Alexander McQueen, and Jean Paul Gaultier.
A Sea of Sequins and Suits—Inside GQ’s 2022 Men Of The Year Party
“Everybody here looks really stylish, and cool—and sexy.” If anyone knows how to greet, and subsequently flatter a crowd, it’s GQ’s Will Welch. Granted, the idea is the publication’s annual Man of the Year celebration brings out just that—The most stylish, the coolest, and, well, as Welch said. It’s about the time of year when fashion parties pick up speed in Los Angeles—and particularly so on this Thursday night—but it’s hard to believe any of the surrounding events beat the Fashion (make that a capital ‘F’) GQ brought to the West Hollywood Edition.
All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots for Kim to Reach Peak Kardashian
You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point when the star wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Or her morph suit? That was close too. But Kim’s most recent look, worn, quite simply, to swing by the office where a raft of paps happened to be waiting to photograph the businesswoman exiting her custom Lamborghini, showed her unwavering commitment to elevating even the most mundane of day-to-day outfits into a “moment”.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Jennifer Lopez’s “Rich Girl” Manicure Is the Ultimate Holiday Season Neutral
Sometimes, the most sumptuous looks are also the simplest. Those in need of nail inspiration to round out their holiday beauty approach should look to Jennifer Lopez’s latest neutral manicure, which found strength (and style) through subtlety. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday,” nail artist Tom...
