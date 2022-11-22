ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

Woman charged with kidnapping of 5-year-old from Overton, boy returned to family

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by a Texas State Trooper on I-20 near Colorado City, Texas.

“She was supposedly headed to Arizona,” Smith said.

Officials said she was arrested after detectives interviewed her, and a recommended bond has been set at $250,000. She remains in Mitchell County custody as of Tuesday.

In addition to being viewed on security footage from a Tyler Walmart, Smith said Medlock was seen with Zachariah Sutton in a Dallas toy store and it is believed they stopped and slept at roadside parks before being stopped in Mitchell County.

Sutton underwent a forensic interview, and officials said after being medically cleared by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Smith County he was reunited with his family.

Medlock was charged with third-degree felony kidnapping and is expected to be transported back to Smith County.

