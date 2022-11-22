Read full article on original website
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Zacks.com
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Autodesk and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Nordstrom — Shares fell 9% after the department store reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Nordstrom's latest results beat profit and sales expectations, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. HP — Shares rose 2% after HP surpassed expectations on the top and bottom...
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Fortinet (FTNT) This Earnings Season?
FTNT - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The cybersecurity firm projects revenues between $1.105 billion and $1.135 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The...
Zacks.com
Amgen (AMGN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Tweaks 2022 View
AMGN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 as well as our estimate of $4.37 per share. Earnings rose 15% year over year. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.65...
Zacks.com
NVR (NVR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
NVR (. NVR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $118.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $86.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Store Capital (STOR) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
STOR - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 187.50%. A...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
Zacks.com
JOYY (YY) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
JOYY (. YY - Free Report) is expected to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 28. For third-quarter 2022, JOYY expects revenues between $561.5 million and $593.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $580.16 million, indicating a decline of 10.82% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
