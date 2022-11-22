Read full article on original website
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
EXAS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
NVR (NVR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
NVR (. NVR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $118.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $86.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Store Capital (STOR) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
STOR - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Amgen (AMGN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Tweaks 2022 View
AMGN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 as well as our estimate of $4.37 per share. Earnings rose 15% year over year. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.65...
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
JOYY (YY) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
JOYY (. YY - Free Report) is expected to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 28. For third-quarter 2022, JOYY expects revenues between $561.5 million and $593.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $580.16 million, indicating a decline of 10.82% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
ESTE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.33%. A...
Is a Beat Likely for Fortinet (FTNT) This Earnings Season?
FTNT - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The cybersecurity firm projects revenues between $1.105 billion and $1.135 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The...
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
UPWK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Pinduoduo (PDD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
PDD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the September-quarter sales is pegged at $4.45 billion, suggesting a 33.3% surge from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 73 cents of earnings...
Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LUMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. This compares to loss of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why Is PulteGroup (PHM) Up 15% Since Last Earnings Report?
PHM - Free Report) . Shares have added about 15% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PulteGroup due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Deere (DE) Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
DE - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $448.80 during the trading session on Nov 23, before closing slightly lower at $437.52. This came from solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein DE reported an 81% surge in earnings per share while equipment operations’ revenues rose 40%. Continued...
Coupa (COUP) Shares Surge on Reported Takeover Deal by Vista
COUP - Free Report) is likely to be acquired by a private equity firm - Vista Equity Partners - per a report from Bloomberg. The news seemed to have invoked positive investor sentiments as the stock appreciated 28.9% to $58.9 as of Nov 23, 2022. The reported buyout deal is...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Aptiv (APTV) Stock Now
APTV - Free Report) is benefiting from its solid liquidity position and strategic acquisitions. APTV’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 29% and 10.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Shares of APTV have increased 19.6% in the past month compared with 2.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Is CBOE (CBOE) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
