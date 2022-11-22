ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard Headlines: A lot has happened in Hilliard

By Ed Merritt
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
It’s been just more than one year since Hilliard residents approved a 0.5% income tax increase dedicated specifically to Recreation and Parks, including the construction of a new recreation and wellness center.

A lot has happened in that time, and we want to give our residents an update on our progress.

The recreation and wellness center and the surrounding parkland are in the design phase. Initial plans for the center were presented to City Council in August. Those plans include an aquatic center with indoor pools and a play area, gymnasium space, an indoor running track, workout areas, an indoor playground, classrooms, a senior lounge, healthy cooking and commercial kitchens, aerobics, spinning and much more.

The parkland includes plans for more outdoor athletic fields and the city is in the design stage of roadway and trail improvements on and near the site.

Those improvements will make traffic flow more smoothly in the Scioto Darby and Alton Darby road areas and provide more options for residents to walk and bike to the community center, neighborhood retail, adjacent parks and the regional trail network.

These designs are evolving as the city begins fine-tuning the financials associated with construction, but you can see the most recent presentation of the plans from City Council at bit.ly/3hQ8DPe.

Another very exciting development that came about in November was the announcement of a partnership between the city of Hilliard and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to create an integrated medical, health and wellness facility as part of the recreation and wellness center.

Ohio State’s 25,000-square-foot space will be integrated into the recreation and wellness center. It is an exciting partnership that will bring incredible benefits to our community.

In addition to important new medical services being available in the community, the partnership will allow significant collaboration between the OSU Wexner Medical Center and the city, creating opportunities for a wide range of wellness and education programing.

This partnership will provide medical, health and wellness services and programing that will include same-day immediate care, orthopedic immediate care, orthopedic and sports medicine providers, arthritis care and behavioral health.

Hilliard Headlines:Hilliard by Design project updates city's growth plans

Other services include integrative health, including acupuncture, chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, nutrition counseling, osteopathic manipulative therapy and lifestyle medicine. The center also will offer outpatient rehabilitation, such as physical therapy for geriatric rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation, pelvic health, aquatic rehabilitation and orthopedic wellness screening.

It also includes plans for education, health and wellness learning, including family care provider training and community health profiling and training. And it will provide educational opportunities for Hilliard City School District students, who will be able to shadow health professionals for career exposure.

We’ll see economic benefits from this partnership, too. We anticipate the facility creating high-paying jobs and an annual payroll of up to $4.5 million – resulting in income revenues that the city can use to provide additional amenities and services to our residents.

Moving ahead, we expect to see more benefits from this dedicated revenue stream in Recreation and Parks. That might include park improvements and amenities and other enhancements that will add to the quality of life in our community.

Ed Merritt is the Hilliard Director of Recreation and Parks.

