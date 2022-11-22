Holiday Recipe: Cake Pops

A sugary-crusted muffin recipe combining the flavors of ripe bananas and spiced canned pumpkin. Sugar-coated muffins are my favorite way to eat muffins. Combining the super-moist-powers of banana and pumpkin to ultimate quick bread. Crispy and crunchy on the outside with that warm soft center. There’s something about the smell of baking banana bread that just makes my inner child happy. My mom used to bake these muffins on a school night and the scent just filled the air. Taking her recipe and adding a little modern twist with pumpkin was my go-to option. Make sure to seal this in an air-tight container for easy access all week or freeze it for up to a month. Always got to have your backup sweets.

4 DAYS AGO