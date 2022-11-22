ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Recipe: Cake Pops

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 3 days ago

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers.

Ingredients :

  • Pre-mixed cake batter (chocolate or vanilla depending on preference)
  • Chocolate melts
  • Lollipop sticks
  • Frosting of your choice
  • Peppermint extract (optional)

Directions:

  1. Start by baking a cake with no frosting. You can use pre-mixed cake batter from a box, or homemade.
  2. Let the cake sit overnight to cool off.
  3. After the fully-formed cake is cooled, have some fun by smashing the cake to pieces inside a large mixing bowl. Use your hands to break apart the cake into an easy-to-mold cake powder.
  4. Add frosting to the mixing bowl and combine until the mixture is a dough-like consistency. For a large cake, this may take more than one can of frosting. Part of what makes cake pops a great recipe is they can be made to match the preference of the baker — so feel free to use whichever combination of cake batter flavor and frosting flavor you want. If you want to create peppermint flavored cake pops, you should add no more than two drops of peppermint extract to the frosting at this stage.
  5. Shape the mixture into balls no more than an inch and a half thick. The thinner the ball, the easier it will be to decorate, and the more likely it'll keep its shape.
  6. Place the balls on a cookie sheet and place the sheet in the freezer for no more than 20 minutes, so the pops keep their shape.
  7. At this point, begin melting the chocolate melts. If you don't have access to melts, you can melt bars of chocolate. After melting, put the chocolate into a mug or tall glass. If you're making peppermint cake pops, you should also add no more than two drops of peppermint extract into the melted chocolate now.
  8. Dip the end of the lollipop sticks into the melted chocolate, then place the stick into the cake balls.
  9. After the cake is connected to the sticks, dip the entire cake pop into the melted chocolate. It's easier to use small cake pops in a glass for this process, as it can be difficult to cover the entire cake pop by dipping it into a bowl.
  10. After covering the cake pop in chocolate, use this time to decorate the pops with any frosting or other cake decorating materials you have.
  11. Let the completed cake pops sit for an hour with the stick facing upward for the pop to harden into shape.

Contact Brendan Wiesner at bwiesner@sooeveningnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Holiday Recipe: Cake Pops

