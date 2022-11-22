Publix grocery store plans expansion in this trendy Columbia area shopping center

Retail activity continues to hum along at the Trenholm Plaza shopping center in Forest Acres, and a grocery store expansion is one of the next items on the agenda.

Publix confirmed it plans to expand its store at 4840 Forest Drive suite 10 in Trenholm Plaza. Publix spokesman Jared Glover said the grocery store will add about 10,000 square feet, bringing it to a total of nearly 46,000 square feet.

“We are just adding more space to provide a wider variety of food items and beverages to meet the needs of our customers,” Glover said in a statement. “We have received numerous requests to expand, and we’re excited to meet that need and provide an even better shopping experience.”

The city of Forest Acres said in a post on its Facebook page that it has received and approved initial demolition plans for the project, which is slated to be completed in 2023. The grocery store will expand into the the former J. Crew space and the spot currently occupied by Ivy & Leo. The Ivy & Leo will move down to the former Simply Mac space in Trenholm Plaza, at 4840 Forest Drive suite 6B.

The Publix expansion news was first reported by The Post and Courier .

The grocery expansion is the latest of several happenings in Trenholm Plaza. HomeGoods recently opened there , as did beauty supply giant Sephora. A Bath & Body Works store also is under construction in the plaza.

Meanwhile, a new Publix is being planned for northeast Columbia at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road.