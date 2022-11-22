ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Keep Food Poisoning at Bay This Holiday Season

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzgAU_0jK4Zr0100

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A happy holiday can go sour quickly when food poisoning joins the party.

Experts from Rutgers New Jersey Poison Control Center offer some tips on safely thawing, preparing and storing food, as well as avoiding issues with alcohol and drugs.

“Forgetting about food safety is a recipe for disaster,” said Diane Calello , executive and medical director of the poison control center at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School’s department of emergency medicine.

“Don’t prepare food if you have any kind of respiratory illness or infection, as this puts your guests at risk of becoming ill. No matter how busy your kitchen gets during the holidays, always remember the risks of improperly handling food,” she said in a Rutgers news release.

Food poisoning is no small problem. It sickens about 48 million Americans each year, causing 128,000 to be hospitalized and 3,000 to die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But here's some advice from the poison center on how to avoid it:

To start, remember to clean, separate, cook and chill.Wash your hands and surfaces often with warm water and soap during food preparation.Use just water to clean fruits and vegetables, not soap.Don’t let food that will be served raw come into contact with uncooked poultry, meat or seafood while grocery shopping or in the refrigerator. Use one cutting board for produce and bread, and a separate one for raw meats or seafood.While your refrigerator should be set below 40° Fahrenheit, a food thermometer can help you ensure cooked foods reach a safe internal temperature.Frozen food should never be thawed on the counter, but rather in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave because bacteria, parasites and viruses can grow quickly at room temperature.Perishable food should be refrigerated within two hours.

The effects of food poisoning can be felt within a few hours, and may include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea and fever. It’s especially risky for young children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

It's also important to understand how to drink safely and to recognize alcohol poisoning, the poison center advises. Be aware of how much alcohol you’re actually consuming, not just the number of drinks, to avoid having more than is safe.

Certain holiday foods can also be unsafe for pets. These include chocolate, candy, bread and dough, fatty meat scraps, grapes, raisins and currants, sugar-free products and cocoa. Artificial sweeteners like xylitol can cause severe illness, as can items that look like food such as button batteries, small magnets, vapes and nicotine products, medicines and recreational and prescription drugs.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on food poisoning .

SOURCE: Rutgers, news release, Nov. 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Allergies & Asthma: Keep Sneezes & Wheezes at Bay This Holiday Season

SATURDAY, Nov. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) – It’s possible to have a joy-filled holiday season while keeping allergies and asthma in check. Being aware of triggers is a key, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). “While the holidays bring much joy, some of the good times can be derailed by allergy and asthma flares,” said allergist Dr. Kathleen May, president of ACAAI. “A few well-placed...
Wyoming News

Tips for 'Stomaching' the Holidays If You Have IBS

THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stress affects gut health and intensifies pain, which — for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) — can make traveling to see family during the holiday season excruciating. “People living with IBS often say the holidays are especially stressful, above and beyond the typical holiday stress most people report having," said Tiffany Taft, medical social scientist and clinical psychologist at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago. ...
Wyoming News

All That Vaping Might Damage Your Smile

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- On top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot your teeth, a new study suggests. Vaping appears to promote cavities, which can result in tooth loss if not treated quickly, experts say. "If you are vaping, be aware that there are potentially some detrimental oral health effects," said lead researcher Dr. Karina Irusa, an assistant professor of comprehensive care at...
Wyoming News

Diabetes Drug Metformin Might Keep Severe COVID Away

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A century-old diabetes drug seems to help keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from falling deathly ill, a new study reports. Metformin reduced the risk of death from COVID-19 by 44% in a group of diabetics who were taking the drug when they became infected with the coronavirus, according to the researchers. Diabetics taking metformin also were 50% less likely to require ventilation as they...
Wyoming News

Acupuncture Might Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy

THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many women experience back pain during pregnancy and a new study review suggests an ancient treatment can help. Acupuncture provided significant relief of lower back and pelvic pain, according to an analysis of 10 trials from various parts of the world. The findings were published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open. "Acupuncture significantly improved pain, functional status, and quality of life in women with...
Wyoming News

Vitamins: It's Best to Get Them From Food, Not a Bottle

FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bottled vitamins might seem a convenient way to get all the important nutrients, but the best delivery method is still just eating actual healthy food. “We have plenty of studies showing that when we look at food as the bioavailable source of certain nutrients of vitamins and minerals, they tend to be one of the best options,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio. ...
OHIO STATE
Wyoming News

As COVID Restrictions Lifted, Asthma Attacks Rose

FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When COVID-19 restrictions lifted in the United Kingdom, the risk for severe asthma attacks doubled. While having COVID isn't more likely to cause asthma attacks than other respiratory infections, it may have been that safety measures, such as wearing masks and reduced socializing, kept these attacks at bay, the authors of a new study suggested. "Our study was observational, so it can't prove...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy