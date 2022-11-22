ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put in difficult position, Mike Sanford has been an admirable interim

By Matt Wadleigh
The Colorado Buffaloes are playing their final game of the 2022 season on Saturday against Utah. This dismal one-win season will go down as one of the worst in Buffs’ history.

Karl Dorrell was dismissed after an 0-5 start, and Mike Sanford was named the interim head coach in only his first season in Boulder. To Sanford’s credit, he had handled the difficult situation admirably.

Although with CU expected to name its next head coach soon , it remains unlikely that Sanford gets the job. But, as Adam Munsterteiger points out , Sanford’s performance as an interim makes him a strong candidate to become a head coach elsewhere (if he’s not retained by Colorado’s next head coach).

The Buffs had zero wins when Sanford stepped in. At the same time, they had played JT Shrout, Owen McCown and Brendon Lewis, who entered the transfer portal, in a revolving door at the QB position.

On top of that, they lost a number of players via the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 season, so a down season was already expected.

If athletic director Rick George hires a new coach that isn’t Sanford, he could be out of a job just one year into his tenure at Boulder. Nonetheless, Sanford’s name could pop up for some of the other openings.

