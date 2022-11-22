Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
CAROLYN FAYE LAWSON
Carolyn Faye Lawson, 82, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Lebanon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen King and her husband Ed of Knoblick, Mo.; two grandchildren, David King and his wife Trista of Lebanon and Tara Gann and her husband Bill of the state of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Julie Schneider of Washington, Mo.
Laclede Record
REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP
Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
Laclede Record
DAVID LEWIS HILL
David Lewis Hill, 72, of Lebanon, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Centralia, Ill. to Roger and Barbara Hussman Hill. David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara Hill. He was raised in Centralia, Ill....
Laclede Record
VERA LEE WRINKLE
Vera Lee Wrinkle, 75, of Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born May 19, 1947. On Dec. 24, 1983, she was united in marriage to Richard E. Wrinkle. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her children, Christopher and Jennifer. Vera was raised in a...
Laclede Record
MICHAEL LAVERN HIGDON
Michael Lavern Higdon, 75, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Boulder, Colo. On Sept. 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Billie Kay Fletcher, and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He...
Laclede Record
STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL
Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
Laclede Record
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD
Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
Laclede Record
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET
SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
Laclede Record
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY
Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
LHS students ‘Serve Lebanon’ and Salvation Army
Six Lebanon High School students with the ‘Serve Lebanon’ program helped out at the Salvation Army Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The students helped load food boxes which contained Thanksgiving meals and some students also served as volunteer bellringers, Salvation Army Director Sue Watson said. “We started out with 200 boxes for Thanksgiving, turkey and all the trimmings,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
nwahomepage.com
Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season,...
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings
Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are The post Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
