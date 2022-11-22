ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death

Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...

