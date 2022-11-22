Read full article on original website
Turkeys for the needy
State Rep. Jared Solomon on Wednesday morning held his annual turkey giveaway, donating 40 turkeys across the 202nd Legislative District. “While we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must remember that the holidays can be harder for some people,” Solomon said. “Thanksgiving is about giving thanks for what we are grateful for, and I’m grateful for each and every one of my constituents.”
LED lights coming citywide
Phoebe Coles, CEO of Community Marketing Concepts, discussed the Philly Streetlight Improvement Project at last week’s Greater Bustleton Civic League meeting. The project will convert 120,000 streetlights into more efficient, longer-lasting LED lights. The lights are meant to improve visibility, and should be replaced faster. The city insists the $70 million to $80 million project will pay for itself due to energy savings and efficiencies at the Department of Streets.
