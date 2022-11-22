ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ holds annual Thanksgiving Meal

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Cars lined up to receive a hot Thanksgiving Meal from the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thursday for the 37th-annual Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say they usually serve around 1,500 people, and normally the event is held indoors, giving residents the opportunity to sit and enjoy a meal. However, the past few years they have done take out and delivery. Some volunteers say they got involved by taking a chance.
37th annual Kearney club's Thanksgiving dinner a tasty success

KEARNEY — By 1 p.m. just two hours after the doors opened at the four-hour Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey was gone. So were the mashed potatoes, the gravy and much more. All that was left was a bit of ham and slices of pumpkin, apple and peach pie.
Newcomers Club offers warm events in December

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club plans a full schedule of events in December. They are open to all, whether a newcomer to Kearney or not. Dec. 1: 11:15 a.m. First Thursday Luncheon and Christmas Silent Auction meets at Valentino’s at 5115 Second Ave. Bring an item for the auction. Proceeds will go to the Give Where You Live charity of your choice. Questions? Call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart

KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
Bravo: Kearney Public Library Events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis

HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
UNK sophomore Jashna Samuel is creating connections 8,000 miles from home

KEARNEY — The first thing she noticed was the weather. “You can be prepared, in theory, but when you actually come here, that’s when the real test begins.”. Jashna Samuel definitely wasn’t ready for the frigid temperatures that greeted her when she arrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in January 2021.
Cozad's Robert Henri Museum will host festive open house, guided tours next week

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri event on Dec. 2 and 3. The museum and gallery is located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad. From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will host an open house, which will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery.
Bravo: 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' to perform at Viaero Center

KEARNEY — Comedy, music and magic define “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” where world-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season. The event includes Christmas classics through the decades, a musical journey to help explore the best wishes...
Kearney swimmers hope to ride experience, improvement to success

KEARNEY — Kearney High swimming is looking for improvement all around, but there are areas where the Bearcats begin the season in deep water. Three of the four swimmers from last year’s school record boys relay team are gone, with Zeb Black the lone returner. Black qualified for the State level last year, representing in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
Kearney Catholic prepares for rebuild after loss of Stars

KEARNEY — A season ago, Kearney Catholic was riding high, finishing the regular season 27-2. After the departure of eight seniors, including the top six, the Stars find themselves looking up at the mountain they just finished climbing. The seventh man on last season’s Stars is back, Quinten Hogeland,...
