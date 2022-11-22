ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana National Guard fires Commander over inappropriate texts

By Lindsey Ducharme
 3 days ago

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Colllins, confirmed that “the state’s top general, Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, removed Col. Scott Desormeaux from his role leading the state’s historic Tiger Brigade on Wednesday,” according to Army Times.

Desormeaux was fired after an investigation found that he was “sending inappropriate text messages to other service members,” said Army Times.

Desormeaux commanded the “infantry brigade in his part-time capacity since Nov. 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and his role overseeing Jackson Barracks began this March,” said Army Times.

He also “presided over the 256th IBCT’s “successful” 2020-2021 deployment to Iraq, Syria and other countries in the Central Command area of responsibility. During the same period, a contingent from the brigade went to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the federally controlled Guard mission to assist the Department of Homeland Security there,” Army Times reported.

There were incidents of misconduct on both of these missions, which included a captain’s assault against a subordinate in a promotion ceremony in Jordan. That Captain, Billy Joe Crosby, was able to retire and receive a pension due to a plea deal.

Collins said that Desormeaux’s relief was evidence that the state takes allegations seriously and will be transparent about the issue.

According to Army Times, “Col. Jon Lloyd will take over as the 256th IBCT’s new commander, according to Collins. Desormeaux will become the state’s training coordinator and director of doctrine and education.”

