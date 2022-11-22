Six Lebanon High School students with the ‘Serve Lebanon’ program helped out at the Salvation Army Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The students helped load food boxes which contained Thanksgiving meals and some students also served as volunteer bellringers, Salvation Army Director Sue Watson said. “We started out with 200 boxes for Thanksgiving, turkey and all the trimmings,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.

