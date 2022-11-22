Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
DAVID LEWIS HILL
David Lewis Hill, 72, of Lebanon, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Centralia, Ill. to Roger and Barbara Hussman Hill. David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara Hill. He was raised in Centralia, Ill....
MICHAEL LAVERN HIGDON
Michael Lavern Higdon, 75, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in his home near Lebanon. He was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Boulder, Colo. On Sept. 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Billie Kay Fletcher, and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He...
NORMA JEANE CLYDE MILLARD
Norma Jeane Clyde Millard, 93, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home in Springfield. She was born May 5, 1929, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Ralph A. and Jessie Barber Clyde. On June 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wesley Dean Millard, and to...
CAROLYN FAYE LAWSON
Carolyn Faye Lawson, 82, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Lebanon. She is survived by her daughter, Karen King and her husband Ed of Knoblick, Mo.; two grandchildren, David King and his wife Trista of Lebanon and Tara Gann and her husband Bill of the state of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Julie Schneider of Washington, Mo.
STEVEN “BUBBLES’’ GEORGE GOGGIL
Steven “Bubbles’’ George Goggil, 72, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Peoria, Ill. to Edward Emil and Elizabeth Mae Meyer Goggill, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 10,...
VERA LEE WRINKLE
Vera Lee Wrinkle, 75, of Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born May 19, 1947. On Dec. 24, 1983, she was united in marriage to Richard E. Wrinkle. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her children, Christopher and Jennifer. Vera was raised in a...
SSG (RET) DENNIS KEITH HEMSTREET
SSG (Ret) Dennis Keith Hemstreet, 77, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home. He is survived by three children, Christine D. Hutchinson (Dennis) of Waynesville; Rodney Feddar (Becky) of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Ted Fedder (Karen) of Berwick, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Peggy Paulson (Dennis) of Vernal, Utah; several other relatives and friends.
MARY KATHLEEN (PHELPS) SASFY
Mary Kathleen (Phelps) Sasfy, 88, of Crocker, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Rosewood Care Center of Rolla. She is survived by a son, Mark Sasfy (Kathi) of Crocker; eight grandchildren, Victoria Sasfy, John Sims, Jordan Sasfy, Montana Sasfy, Danielle Ploeger (Robert), Kirstin Heaton, Keith Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Moeger and Jackson Ploeger; one sister, Roberta Gibbions of the state of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
REV. BOBBY JOE KNAPP
Rev. Bobby Joe Knapp, 80, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born May 3, 1942, near Sleeper, Mo. to Woodrow and Eva Decker Knapp. On July 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois F. McGuire, and to this union two daughters and one son were born.
LHS students ‘Serve Lebanon’ and Salvation Army
Six Lebanon High School students with the ‘Serve Lebanon’ program helped out at the Salvation Army Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The students helped load food boxes which contained Thanksgiving meals and some students also served as volunteer bellringers, Salvation Army Director Sue Watson said. “We started out with 200 boxes for Thanksgiving, turkey and all the trimmings,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
Lebanon NAMI recognized as outreach champions
Lebanon National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was awarded the Community Outreach Champion at NAMI Missouri's annual conference in October. This honor is in recognition of NAMI Lebanon’s dedication and commitment to identifying and developing programming designed to meet the specific needs of our community. “We have a wonderful...
Community volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
A Christmas tradition is now in progress with people ringing bells and seeking donations outside Walmart. The Salvation Army of Lebanon joins other chapters each year with the tradition of raising funds to help people in need. Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign raised about $68,000 through community donations and 85...
