Cody Johnson Looks Forward to Spending Time With Family This Thanksgiving

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Cody Johnson has plenty to be thankful for. He’s coming off a year of chart-topping hits, CMA Award wins, and several sold-out shows. Later this year, Johnson will release his first live album. Additionally, he has a few shows left on his calendar this year. However, all of that is on the back burner right now. Cody is at home with his wife and kids and they’re preparing for a holiday celebration.

Recently, Cody Johnson spoke to Country Now about his holiday plans and preparations. Johnson proved that while his star in country music rises, he’s still human like the rest of us. Currently, Cody and his family are preparing to host a get-together for the holiday. “We’re trying to clean up, but it’s kind of been rainy and cold and we’ve got a fire going in the house and trying to get ready,” he said. “So, we’re just in the same mode everybody else is in.”

Cody Johnson Is Looking Forward to Spending Time with Family

To say that Cody Johnson is a busy guy would be an understatement. Last year, he played more than 100 shows. This year, he tried to trim that number down a bit. However, he’s still spending plenty of time burning up the highways. Additionally, Johnson appeared on several awards shows this year. Then, there’s the fact that he’s been working on three brand-new albums. He’s glad to have some time off for Thanksgiving.

“I have not had very much downtime this year,” Cody Johnson said. “So, to have a full week off to enjoy my family is pretty amazing.” Johnson added that his Thanksgiving Day plans include opening a bottle of wine and watching football.

Cody Johnson said that he’ll be letting his wife handle the kitchen duties this year and is excited to eat whatever she cooks. “She’s an excellent cook and I try to stay out of her way unless she says, ‘Come help me with this,’ because I have a tendency to mess it up,” he said jokingly.

Johnson Works Through His Vacation

However, Johnson hasn’t just been kicking back at his Texas home with his feet up. He has a ranch to run, kids to raise, and a wife to keep happy. He’s more interested in showing his girls what real, honest, hard work looks like than catching up on his couch time.

“When I come home, I try to do my best to be present here and work here and to involve my girls. When we’re going to feed cows and stuff, I take them and put them to work a little bit and remind that that, you know, we have a job here to do,” he explained. More importantly, Cody Johnson wants to set an example for his daughters. “Showing them the real work ethic that dad goes on the road and he works, he comes home and works and it might tire me out but, at the end of the day, it’s very satisfying.”