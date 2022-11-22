Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
Hundreds enjoy free Convoy of Hope Thanksgiving meals
Convoy of Hope fed lots of people a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, at Bethel Life Center at 3777 S. Meridian.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Humane Society Offering Reduced Adoption Fees Until Further Notice
The Kansas Humane Society is still struggling with capacity issues, and have once again reached their limit. The organization announced earlier in the week that all adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower, and puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Included with adoption is spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations.
Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet
Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
kmuw.org
Wichita considering $5.5 million investment in “one-stop shop” facility for the housing insecure
As housing prices rise and emergency rental programs come to an end, the city of Wichita is considering investing $5.5 million in federal money in a “one-stop shop” facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility would include a shelter, affordable housing units and a center with support services,...
classiccountry1070.com
24th Annual Youth Horizons Christmas Celebration Slated for Monday, Nov. 28th
The Youth Horizons annual Christmas Celebration is scheduled for Monday Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. at the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (WSU Metroplex: 5015 E. 29th St. North). The event marks the 24th year that the holiday concert has been hosted by Youth Horizons, a local non-profit that offers...
Cedric Lofton’s missing headstone and the slow road of justice
In a Wichita cemetery, an unmarked grave is decorated with flowers, pictures and stones that say, “We miss you.” This is where Cedric Lofton is buried. This weekend, as on most holidays, Lofton’s brother Mark Teetz will visit and remember his baby brother. Lofton was a 17-year-old...
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close, short of goal
A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.
KWCH.com
Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need
Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Ron Curtis said...
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
