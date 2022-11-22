ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Humane Society Offering Reduced Adoption Fees Until Further Notice

The Kansas Humane Society is still struggling with capacity issues, and have once again reached their limit. The organization announced earlier in the week that all adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower, and puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Included with adoption is spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet

Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need

Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Ron Curtis said...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
Ponca City News

Abducted child found near Tonkawa

Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS

