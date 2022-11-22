ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City police investigate anti-Semitic hate crime

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Antisemitic literature spread through Culver City neighborhood 00:21

The Culver City Police Department is investigating a hate crime after an anti-Semitic publication was reported by several community members over the weekend

"The Culver City Police Department condemns all forms of hate, and we stand in solidarity with our Jewish Community," police said. "We will utilize all resources available to us to fully investigate this matter and bring any criminal offenders that are identified to justice."

The publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar copy in other areas.

Culver City Police have been working with neighboring law enforcement agencies on the case, along with community groups.

This comes at a time when anti-Semitic crimes across the nation are on the rise.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Culver City police Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the watch commander at 310-253- 6202.

