SFist

Thanksgiving Hangover Headlines: Holiday Homicide In Bay Point

The National Weather Service issued a warning about hazardous beach conditions on Friday. There's an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, and high tide around mid-day could bring water inundation to low-lying areas. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]. A 63-year-old Bay Point man, Donald Robbins, was arrested Thanksgiving morning in...
BAY POINT, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report

A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Thanksgiving Eve Headlines: The Travel Crush Continues

Headed to SFO or Oakland Airport today? Expect big crowds. Lots of people likely traveled earlier this year due to continuing remote work, but SFO is expecting traveler volume this holiday season to be around 85% of what it was in 2019. [Examiner]. The accused Colorado Springs shooter, Anderson Lee...
WASHINGTON, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story

(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA

