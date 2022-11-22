Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Hangover Headlines: Holiday Homicide In Bay Point
The National Weather Service issued a warning about hazardous beach conditions on Friday. There's an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, and high tide around mid-day could bring water inundation to low-lying areas. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]. A 63-year-old Bay Point man, Donald Robbins, was arrested Thanksgiving morning in...
Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report
A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
Thanksgiving Eve Headlines: The Travel Crush Continues
Headed to SFO or Oakland Airport today? Expect big crowds. Lots of people likely traveled earlier this year due to continuing remote work, but SFO is expecting traveler volume this holiday season to be around 85% of what it was in 2019. [Examiner]. The accused Colorado Springs shooter, Anderson Lee...
Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
Palo Alto homeowner discovers stranger sleeping in house
A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story
(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
SF Has Seen More Than 500 Overdoses This Year, Though That’s Down From 2020 and 2021
The overdose death count in San Francisco has declined since the height of the pandemic, but we’re still one of the most affected cities in the nation, behind Houston and Philadelphia. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has been releasing monthly data on drug overdoses,...
Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
At least four hospitalized in Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge Thanksgiving crashes
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two separate crashes on heavily trafficked Bay Area bridges sent at least half a dozen people to the hospital and dashed Thanksgiving Day plans for countless more travelers. According to California Highway patrol, six cars were involved in a crash on the Bay Bridge, just before 1...
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. According to the officials, there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco
Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
