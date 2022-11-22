Horse dies at Santa Anita Park, 12th this year

A horse that had not yet raced died during training at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Saturday, California horse racing officials announced Tuesday.

"Majestic Sam," a 2-year-old colt, died from an unspecified training injury, officials said.

Majestic Sam had recorded the seventh fastest time out of 24 horses in Saturday's workout, according to the website Equibase.

Majestic Sam is the 12th racehorse to die this year from injuries related to training or racing at Santa Anita Park.