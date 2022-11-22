In addition to countless restocks of straightforward, two-tone styles, the Nike Dunk High continues to deliver new ensembles for savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s design from 1985 emerged in a medley of brown tones atop a smooth white leather base. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue, and across the heel favor a tan makeup, while profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings in both color and material: dark brown takes over the sidewalls’ logos, with patent leather also joining the mix. Branding on top of the tongue and traction underfoot also indulges in a dark brown hue, giving the Nike Dunk a fall-appropriate look. The sneakers’ design inspiration hasn’t been disclosed by the brand, but similarities to both the Nike Air Force 1 “Brown Pride” and Nike SB Dunk High “Ferris Bueller” from 2005 and 2008, respectively, can be made.

1 DAY AGO