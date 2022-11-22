Read full article on original website
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Chrome”
Jordan Brand is once again saving their best releases for the last few months of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal,” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry, to name a few. The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” (also commonly referred to as the “Black Chrome”) is also on the calendar, expected to hit both Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers this Saturday, November 12th.
Mini Swooshes Extend A Titular Accent On The Nike Dunk High
Providing either seldom or abundant updates, the Nike Dunk continues to maintain its relevancy following its raucous revitalization through retooled propositions; the latest of which adds mini Swooshes and marigold accents to its Dunk High silhouette. Identical in the pair’s color blocking when compared to its Dunk Low “Grey Fog”...
Spray Paint Splatter Decorates This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has been tied to sports, fashion, culture, and music unlike most other sneakers in history. For its latest ensemble, Bruce Kilgore’s design has taken on a graffiti-inspired look to seemingly harken back to its origins. A predominantly white...
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Emerges In Knicks-Friendly Blue And Orange
Having recently named Ronnie Fieg its Creative Director, the New York Knicks franchise is looking to make ripples in the fashion world, if nowhere else. And while not an official collaboration, an upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 could help it. The Swoosh’s tried-and-proven Flyknit construction throughout the upper indulges in...
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
The ASICS GEL-KAYANO Explores Lilac Accents For The Ladies
ASCICS storied GEL-KAYANO series has continuously developed and retooled the brand’s staple running silhouettes since the early 2000s. While collaborative partners such as THE BEAM and JJJJound have further explored the silhouette’s design language as of late, the pair’s inline collection too has proffered its own slate of standout propositions, such as this women’s-exclusive neutral-toned build.
Nike SB Adds Mini-Swoosh Logos To The Next Wave Of Ishods
As the world of skateboarding footwear expands, Nike SB has revisited Ishod Wair’s eponymous signature sneaker for slight aesthetic modifications. Clad in fall-friendly shades of brown, orange, and black, the unreleased pair from the New Jersey-native’s catalog of skate shoes keeps things relatively untouched from past iterations. Suede, leather, and textile materials across the sneaker’s upper combine to deliver a reliable ride to the Nike React-cushioned proposition. Backwards swooshes typically found on the lateral heel, however, are abandoned in favor of a miniature logo at the mid-foot; the mini swoosh appears on both lateral and medial sides.
THE ADIDAS SAMBA
– Rooted in sport much like many of adidas’ icons, the Samba’s legend begins with its inception in 1949. Designed by brand founder Adi Dassler, the earliest iteration of the sneaker — which sat at mid-top height and incorporated a kangaroo leather upper as well as a gum sole — was specifically created to provide traction on icy pitches, allowing athletes to train and play atop frozen ground.
The Nike Dunk High Pairs Tumbled Tan Leather With Brown Patent Swooshes
In addition to countless restocks of straightforward, two-tone styles, the Nike Dunk High continues to deliver new ensembles for savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s design from 1985 emerged in a medley of brown tones atop a smooth white leather base. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue, and across the heel favor a tan makeup, while profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings in both color and material: dark brown takes over the sidewalls’ logos, with patent leather also joining the mix. Branding on top of the tongue and traction underfoot also indulges in a dark brown hue, giving the Nike Dunk a fall-appropriate look. The sneakers’ design inspiration hasn’t been disclosed by the brand, but similarities to both the Nike Air Force 1 “Brown Pride” and Nike SB Dunk High “Ferris Bueller” from 2005 and 2008, respectively, can be made.
Nike’s Safari Print Covered “Kiss My Airs” Returns On The Nike Air Max 97
Nike’s irreverent “Kiss My Airs” pack is returning. First seen in late 2020 and early 2021, the “Kiss My Airs” collection saw a variety of Nike Sportswear classics donning the bold slogan via an exterior tab on the upper, further market by the use of Tinker Hatfield’s safari print. Nearly two years later, we’re seeing the Air Max 97 of that in-line collection, utilizing a familiar “Silver Bullet” style colorway with the textured material on the chief layer of the upper. Hits of light neon green are seen on the miniature Swoosh logo as well as the forefoot sector of the visible Air Unit.
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Wizards”
While some Jordan fanatics like to ignore the GOAT’s two-year stint with the Washington Wizards, there was plenty to remember during that post-Bulls timeline. The early-mid 2000s was a time when Jordan Brand went absolutely ham with Player Exclusives, with few holding mythical status like this Air Jordan 3.
adidas And Kawasaki Continue Partnership With The ZX22
Before BOOST and 4D cushioning solutions, adidas introduced Torsion stability via its ZX line in the mid-1980s. Recently, the German sportswear behemoth tapped the Japanese company that originally helped inspire the creation of the ZX series: Kawasaki. Previous releases from the burgeoning partnership include ZX8000 and ZX 5K BOOST pairs,...
Nike Adds Chrome Swooshes And Overlays To The Zoom Vomero 5
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 isn’t the latest and greatest running proposition from the Swoosh, but it’s been one of the most celebrated since debuting in 2010. Thanks to co-signs from A-COLD-WALL* back in 2018, the sneaker has enjoyed a cult-like following amongst fashion enthusiasts over the last handful of years, which has likely prompted the recent slew of retros that’ve surfaced.
Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Buckle In White Appears In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
New York City might’ve been chilly yesterday, November 24th, but Bad Bunny and adidas brought the heat by unveiling the Puerto Rican megastar’s next sneaker collaboration via a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Although the pair had long been teased, @sanbenito (as Bad Bunny’s known...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago”
After decades of its cult following beginning Team Jumpman to bring it back, a proper Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” retro finally releases on December 30th. Recently, the sneaker surfaced via official images. Strategically kick-started by Virgil Abloh, the second Air Jordan‘s retro run over the past year has...
The Nike Dunk High Previewed In “White/Green” Ahead Of 2023 Release
Since its “Be True To Your School” campaign of the 80’s, the Nike Dunk has routinely returned to the latter’s two-toned color-blocking throughout the silhouettes recent resurgence. With first-looks and previews of the Beaverton-based brand’s slate of offerings for next year slowly making their rounds, the pictured Nike Dunk High looks to reverse the tonal placement of the 1980’s style.
The Nike Air Cross Trainer Low Channels The 90s With “Hot Lava”
Few colors bring us back to the late 80s/early 90s like the hot crimson red that surfaced on Nike Trainers at the time. Over three decades later, it’s a still singes our soul. The Nike Air Cross Trainer Low, ushered back via a collaboration with Supreme in 2020, is...
Nike Affixes Mocha Swooshes To The Blazer Mid Jumbo
While not as persistent as the Air Force 1, Jumbo sized Swooshes have sprung up consistently throughout the calendar year as the Beaverton-based brand continues to expand its roster of women’s exclusive offerings. Mirroring the aesthetic of the ensuing winters cozy layered outfits, a fall-friendly chocolate brown Blazer takes hold.
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Gorge Green” Appears In Grade School Sizing
First seen in late June, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Gorge Green” has recently surfaced via official images, both in Adult and Grade School sizing. Expected to release on December 28th, the upcoming retro indulges in a color-blocking first seen on the Japan-exclusive “Midnight Navy” offering from 2001. The titular “Gorge Green” tone covers most of the overlays across the upper, with profile swooshes opting for a contrasting “Metallic Silver” finish. “NIKE AIR” and “Wings” logos on the tongue label and lateral ankle flap, respectively, keep things simple, allowing for their surroundings to revel in the spotlight. Underfoot, the Air Jordan 1 rounds out the non-original colorway in a straightforward “White” and green makeup that further nods to the CO.JP propositions from past decades. (These Japan-exclusive styles play an important part in Air Jordan history because they marked the first time Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker dressed up in non-team colors.)
