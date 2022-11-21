Small businesses are pillars within local communities. They serve as economic engines, curators of culture, and physical spaces that provide a definitive lens into the unique vibe of a neighborhood. From community-driven bookstores to local eateries and bespoke retail shops, behind every small business lies a story of resilience, tradition, and an unwavering commitment to using entrepreneurship as an avenue to uplift the communities they serve.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO