Faculty Spotlight: John Williams
John E. Williams is an urban historian, geographer, and professor based in Harlem with foundations rooted deep in the South. In addition to serving as an adjunct professor in the Sustainability Management (SUMA) program, he currently serves as the associate director of Student Affairs at the Climate School. Williams’s forthcoming...
Four Uptown Gems to Add to Your Small Business Saturday Itinerary
Small businesses are pillars within local communities. They serve as economic engines, curators of culture, and physical spaces that provide a definitive lens into the unique vibe of a neighborhood. From community-driven bookstores to local eateries and bespoke retail shops, behind every small business lies a story of resilience, tradition, and an unwavering commitment to using entrepreneurship as an avenue to uplift the communities they serve.
