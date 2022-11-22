Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law signed by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why did a popular Burger King in Salina close?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. As we gather to gobble up turkey, let’s talk burgers. Viewers are asking if the king has been dethroned in the Town of Salina. Peter Leahey emailed the Your Stories Team:. Why did the Burger King on 7th...
localsyr.com
Holiday recipes with NY Apples
(WSYR-TV) — Registered Dietician Kelly Springer talks about apples from New York State and how they can be used to make dishes for the holidays. You can find more information on healthy meal choices this season and beyond by visiting KellysChoice.org.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Is the new section of Loop the Lake closed?
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today’s question has us connecting the dots when it comes to looping Onondaga Lake. A viewer recently emailed the Your Stories Team asking if the new section of Loop the Lake trail is closed. It opened last month with a press conference by the County Executive.
localsyr.com
Champions: November 25, 2022
WSYR-TV)- See who’s celebrating a birthday today in Central New York!. To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com. We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.
localsyr.com
Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
localsyr.com
A little lake effect gives way to a nicer Saturday!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A blustery Friday is going to be followed by a breezy and much nicer Saturday, but it won’t last long unfortunately. Details are below. A little spray of lake effect rain and snow showers is expected tonight southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain tonight, but most see little to no accumulation.
