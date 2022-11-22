Read full article on original website
The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
Neighbors react to seeing Clinton Square tree lighting for the first time
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can officially begin after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Clinton Square. Neighbors packed the square in downtown Syracuse for various music performances, guest speakers, and, of course, the lighting of the tree. It’s a yearly tradition for many Central New...
A little lake effect gives way to a nicer Saturday!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A blustery Friday is going to be followed by a breezy and much nicer Saturday, but it won’t last long unfortunately. Details are below. A little spray of lake effect rain and snow showers is expected tonight southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain tonight, but most see little to no accumulation.
Small business owners give out free Thanksgiving meals
Hannibal, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many, Thanksgiving is a chance to give back. That is especially true for small business owners Greg and Toni Stupp. “It inspires the community to come together by getting the word out,” Greg Stupp said. “We didn’t know that this was going to be exploding like it did.”
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
Comfort food with a ‘Twist’ comes to Baldwinsville: The Wood, Lil Twisted to collaborate
BALDWINSVILLE — Tuesdays are the typical time for tacos, but the Lil Twisted Food Truck is shifting taco night to Wednesdays this winter. The food truck is moving its menu indoors at The Wood. “This collaboration is the next phase in establishing The Wood as a year-round gathering place...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Black Friday store hours in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
No turkey but plenty of tilapia: One Syracuse food pantry does things a little differently for New Americans
Lien Phan awkwardly muscled open the door of the CNY Blessing Box food pantry into the parking lot. She was laden with heavy shopping bags filled with vegetables to cook for her two grandkids. It was the day before Thanksgiving, but for most of the people passing through the small...
Landmark Theatre to host upcoming holiday events
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All aboard! Two upcoming Christmas events will be held at the Landmark Theatre for the public to enjoy! Holiday Champagne Tour On Tuesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m., head on over to the Landmark for a Holiday Champagne Tour! The event will include an in-depth tour of the Landmark where you […]
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
Free library comes to Syracuse airport
(WSYR-TV) — Traveling through an airport, especially with children, can be stressful, but now Syracuse Hancock International has teamed up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries to offer some help. Tom Walters from the OCPL talks about the new free children’s library at the airport. The library is located...
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY
Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
The 8th annual Parade of Lights to Feature Over 163 Vehicles and Fireworks!
The 8th annual Parade of Lights is presented by the Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Company in conjunction with the Village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting celebration. Listen to North West Fire District Assistant Chief Jeff Belczak on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
