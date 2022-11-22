SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A blustery Friday is going to be followed by a breezy and much nicer Saturday, but it won’t last long unfortunately. Details are below. A little spray of lake effect rain and snow showers is expected tonight southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain tonight, but most see little to no accumulation.

