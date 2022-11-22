ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Emerald Isle Bridge requires daytime lane closures

By Andrew Barksdale, NC Department of Transportation
 3 days ago

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. – Starting this Sunday, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.

The contractor will follow this schedule for lane closures, lasting until March 31, when the project is scheduled to be completed:

  • Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday – potentially all day and night

The contractor may elect to work either Saturday or Sunday, or both days, on the weekends. The contractor in September resumed the rehabilitation work under nighttime lane closures.

Drivers should proceed cautiously over the bridge and expect possible delays.

As with most highway contracts, there will be no lane closures on the bridge during the holiday periods of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. The exact dates when there will be no closures over the upcoming holidays are listed at this DriveNC.gov webpage .

When a lane is closed, flagging operations will be used to allow traffic from each direction to take turns crossing the bridge, so drivers should expect delays and proceed cautiously in the work zone. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

