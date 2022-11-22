Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report.

Through an investigation, police say they learned Devin Cawley, 35, of Brodheadsville found the wallet and was using the victim’s money to gamble on the machines inside the store.

On November 20, officers on patrol noticed a vehicle at the Gulf Station that Cawley was seen driving the night of the stolen wallet incident.

Officer said Cawley admitted to taking the victim’s wallet and spending the money on the machines.

Cawley was found in possession of the victim’s IDs, credit cards, cocaine, and paraphernalia. He has been charged through Monroe County District Court.

