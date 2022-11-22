Premier League club Liverpool has “held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums" over an around $3.6B takeover. Consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have "expressed an interest in buying” the club. Sources said that consortium officials have "approached Fenway Sports Group director Mike Gordon -- the man responsible for the sale of Liverpool -- to register their interest." Both groups are “private companies rather than state-owned,” but both are "thought to have close links with their country’s ruling families.” Liverpool also is "in discussions" with a U.S.-based buyer (London DAILY MAIL, 11/26).

17 HOURS AGO