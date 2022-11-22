ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Adopt Hazel: Sweet pup in need of loving home

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hazel, a 2-year-old hound mix, is in need of a forever family.

Hazel, a very well-behaved pup, is between 40-45 pounds and is in great physical shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yl4zu_0jK4Wqa100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pGHd_0jK4Wqa100

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian

Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with ABC7 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army helping people celebrate Thanksgiving after Ian’s damage

The Salvation Army gave those who didn’t have the option to sit around with friends and family on Thanksgiving, the opportunity. Two months ago, Fort Myers resident Susi Fuentes and her kids were homeless. But, this Thanksgiving, they’re sitting at the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving table with their favorite foods,...
FORT MYERS, FL
etxview.com

Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian

SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sosa family nearing homelessness gets Thanksgiving miracle

A family displaced by Hurricane Ian, on the edge of homelessness, was given a gift on Thanksgiving day from an anonymous donor, to help them push through the tough times. The Sosa family has a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after a number of WINK News viewers reached out wanting to help the family of five.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building

NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shoppers flock to Coconut Point Mall for Black Friday deals

It’s the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Walkways were bustling with people, and parking lots were packed. Shoppers headed out to centers like Coconut Point to hopefully catch some deals for the holidays. “I got a couple of blouses here. This is for the wintertime, and I got...
ESTERO, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy