Adopt Hazel: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hazel, a 2-year-old hound mix, is in need of a forever family.
Hazel, a very well-behaved pup, is between 40-45 pounds and is in great physical shape.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hazel, a 2-year-old hound mix, is in need of a forever family.
Hazel, a very well-behaved pup, is between 40-45 pounds and is in great physical shape.
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.https://abc-7.com
Comments / 1