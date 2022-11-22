Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
Princess Shuri Vibranium Gauntlet Blasts Into Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
A new Vibranium Sonic Gauntlet WEB Tech Attachment has blasted into Avengers Campus, harnessing Wakanda’s greatest resource in the style of Princess Shuri. As the newest Marvel film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, breaks records and continues to soar at the box office, a silver and purple vibranium sonic gauntlet inspired by the princess of Wakanda herself is the latest product to hit shelves. This groundbreaking tech was spotted earlier this week at WEB Suppliers, located in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
Commentary: The Chapek-era wasn't the best of times for the Disneyland Resort
Bob Chapek, the recently ousted Disney chief, can't take all the blame — but Disneyland in 2022 is a lesser experience than it was in 2019.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices
Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneytips.com
Replacing FastPass Was a Great Disney Decision – Here’s Why
When you want to go upstairs, you may use an escalator. When you have to stick two materials together, there’s a high chance you’ll use Velcro. And when you need to blow your nose, you probably ask for a Kleenex. You may not realize it, but these are...
Disney Just Bought the World’s 7th-Largest Cruise Ship, the 1,122-Foot ‘Global Dream’
Disney just bought a ship as big as one of its blockbuster movies. The entertainment conglomerate announced earlier this week that it had purchased Global Dream, the sister ship of what was expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship before it was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney will now finish building the infamous boat’s sibling, with a goal of completing construction by 2025. Global Dream has been sitting unfinished at the former MV Werften shipyard in Germany since the shipbuilder filed for bankruptcy earlier this year because of the pandemic. Disney plans to work with another of the country’s...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Disney Theme Parks Unplanned Ride Stoppages Up Even As Ticket Prices Rise – Report
The waiting is the hardest part, sang Tom Petty. Visitors to the Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks would likely agree, as unplanned ride stoppages and wait times are increasing, even as ticket prices rise. A Wall Street Journal analysis of statistics from three amusement park data providers claims problems are worsening at the parks. Citing WDW stats, a website that tracks ride status at Disney parks, the average monthly ride stoppages rose 58% at Disneyland from 2018 to 2022 as of late September, and rose 42% at Walt Disney World over the same period. Total ride stoppages fell at the...
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Magic Shots and Photo Ops Available at Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has announced all of their 2022 holiday Magic Shots and other PhotoPass opportunities. Most are now available, while some will begin on November 25 with the beginning of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. After dark in front of the Christmas trees at EPCOT,...
disneytips.com
The Weird Bob Chapek Curse of the Haunted Mansion
“We have 999 happy haunts here, but there’s room for a thousand. Any volunteers?”. Inspiring spooky merchandise, Halloween parades, movies (starring Eddie Murphy and soon Owen Wilson), and The Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+ show, the Disney attraction Haunted Mansion features a ride-through tour from a Ghost Host in Omnimover vehicles called a Doom Buggy.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Elite Daily
A Trip To Disney Parks Is Getting More Expensive In 2023
A trip to one of the Disney Parks around the world has never been a cheap thing to do. Many families have to save up for months or even years to be able to afford everything from park tickets and hotel stays to those Mickey-shaped snacks you see all over the ‘Gram. The thing is, Disney Parks are becoming more expensive year-to-year, and with recent ticket price and annual pass increases, you’ll need to save even more for a trip to the “happiest place on Earth.”
Bob Chapek's Disney angered Scarlett Johansson, Florida's governor, and more in his two-plus years as CEO
Bob Chapek is out as Disney CEO, and Bob Iger is back in. It follows a tenure of controversies and questionable decisions from the ousted chief exec.
Comments / 0