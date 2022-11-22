Disney just bought a ship as big as one of its blockbuster movies. The entertainment conglomerate announced earlier this week that it had purchased Global Dream, the sister ship of what was expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship before it was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney will now finish building the infamous boat’s sibling, with a goal of completing construction by 2025. Global Dream has been sitting unfinished at the former MV Werften shipyard in Germany since the shipbuilder filed for bankruptcy earlier this year because of the pandemic. Disney plans to work with another of the country’s...

7 DAYS AGO