Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions. Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005370/en/
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (“Diamond Estates” or “the Company”) (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced its financial results of position for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 2023 and "YTD 2023" respectively). Q2 2022 Summary:. Revenue for Q2 2023 of $9.2 million,...
Tradematics: A First AI-Brokered Trading Firm
Artificial Intelligence is changing many areas of our lives, whether it is our experience while shopping online or whether it is apps giving our health predictions. The field of stock markets couldn’t have been left behind. Tradematics International is pioneering the industry with its platform which can be accessed on its website and its app.
CENTESSA DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc (“Centessa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNTA) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, both dates inclusive, or pursuant to the Company’s May 28, 2021 IPO (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 28, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
CIBC Launches 5 New CDRs (“Canadian Depositary Receipts”) on the NEO Exchange
Expanded CDR lineup makes global investing easier than ever for Canadian investors – 35 CDRs now available. NEO is proud to welcome CIBC back to the NEO Exchange with a suite of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”) to expand their existing lineup to 35 global companies.
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. New research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) finds that...
Sarkar Tactical Offers PASGT Helmets and Level 4 Plates For Protection
Sarkar Tactical is a dependable manufacturer and supplier of tactical equipment and protective gear such as ballistic helmets, plates for body armor, and much more. Sarkar Tactical, a company that designs and manufactures body armor for law enforcement agencies and the military, has announced plans to expand its operations to meet the increasing demand for its products. With a focus on quality and safety, Sarkar Tactical has experienced rapid growth in recent years and looks poised to continue this trajectory.
Equinox Technology LLC Launched a New Business Venture
In September 2022, Equinox Technology announced a new business venture called Enigwatch. Equinox Technology LLC, owned and operated by Laurent Putra, is currently operating three different businesses: Sohnne Inc., Koizuma, and Art Digest. The company is starting to produce innovative, high-quality watch winders and luxury vaults for discerning watch collectors.
USA Visa For Liechtenstein, Lithuanian and Luxembourg Citizens
If you live outside the United States and need to travel to the United States for a crisis or urgent reason, such as for example, the death of a family member or loved one, a legal proceeding, or your family member or loved one has an actual illness, you may apply for an America Emergency eVisa. Foreigners who need to travel to the United States during a crisis are issued a US emergency visa.
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
Roland Partners with Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy for an Exclusive Clothing Collection
Following a series of creative workshops held by Ageless Galaxy in Jakarta, Roland, Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy are launching the first-ever collaboration between the brands. Roland, the world’s most iconic electronic musical instrument brand, is partnering with Roland Lifestyle to release a limited apparel collaboration through Ageless Galaxy (AGLXY)....
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Najarian Furniture Company Offers Branded Furniture at Affordable Prices
Najarian Furniture is a long-time leader in home design, with innovative designs that will make your space stand out!. Najarian Furniture Company is a family-owned business that has been around for generations. They offer an affordable product in every room: bedrooms or living spaces, with their natural wood products being among the most popular because they're durable without being too heavy duty! The Najarian Furniture Company has been a family-owned business for generations, offering customers affordable products in every room.
Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market within the major end-use sector in the Americas. The report presents market data according to individual PU product...
The landscape lighting pioneer LeonLite Launches Their Official Website
LeonLite one of the leading landscape lighting providers based in the USA recently launched its official website. For more than 20 years, LEONLITE, a brand of TORCHSTAR, has led the way in landscape lighting, notably in the area of online shopping. When they talk to homeowners, they have identified that the homeowners see landscape lighting as an investment in their home's aesthetic appeal, security, and entertainment. The landscape lighting industry has been the source of their most recent growth, as they value the company's innovative products, warranties, and high-quality design, engineering, and testing standards as well as the assistance of LeonLite.
OTT Pay Powers Canadian Merchants with a Comeback of Global Shopping Carnival
TORONTO — OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based FinTech payment service provider, is fostering its partnership with Canadian merchants to create more excitement for this year’s holiday shopping season. As the world recovers from the pandemic, holiday shoppers are gearing up for celebrations. OTT Pay, in partnership with a...
Signifyd Report: Black Friday Online Sales Start Strong, Up 8 Percent YoY
Shoppers Spending More Despite Higher Prices and Economic Anxiety. Inflation and fear of recession were no match for Black Friday tradition as online shoppers spent enthusiastically into the early afternoon with no sign of letting up. With 43 percent of projected spending completed on Friday, ecommerce sales were 8 percent ahead of Black Friday 2021, according to Signifyd’s Holiday Season Pulse Tracker.
Luce Media Gains Credibility As A Top Digital Marketing Agency
DesignRush ranks Luce Media as a top digital marketing agency. DesignRush, the B2B marketplace for finding agencies, has ranked Luce Media as a top marketing agency in its recent survey. Luce Media is an award-winning digital marketing company known for its proven and innovative marketing strategies. “We are delighted that...
