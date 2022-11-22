Read full article on original website
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry
Metro Food Rescue, which began just before the pandemic, has seen need soar in recent months to near pandemic levels
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Detroit News
At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'
Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Local activists join striking Amazon workers in Midtown for Black Friday protest
On the morning of Black Friday – the busiest retail day of the year – local organizers joined striking Amazon workers in Detroit’s Midtown to protest the online retail giant.
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade
Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
MetroTimes
20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season
Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting
We’re at a loss for words to describe the revolting act of terror that took place this week at LGBT hangout spot Club Q in Colorado Springs. A shooting at the nightclub left five people dead and at least 18 others injured during Transgender Awareness Week. In solidarity, Detroit’s...
YAHOO!
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens
Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Residents at a Detroit apartment building have had no heat for months
A broken boiler is the latest of the hellish apartment building’s woes, including frequent water shutoffs and a faulty elevator
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
michiganradio.org
Five takeaways from Wayne County Jail's new data drop
Wayne County Jail, the largest county jail system in Michigan, is working to make its data on incarcerated people more transparent. A dashboard, started at the end of 2018 under the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, launched earlier this month, detailing bookings, jail populations, releases, and more. It will be updated daily.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit, Michigan to Las Vegas
This scenic cross-country road trip from Michigan to Las Vegas is a great opportunity to tick some of the United States' most memorable cities off your bucket list. Starting at Michigan's famous Great Lakes, you'll head through terrain as diverse as snowy Aspen, mountainous Denver or the jaw-dropping Grand Canyon, all on the way to the dazzling neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip.
