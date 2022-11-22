ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
Detroit News

At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'

Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade

Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season

Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
DETROIT, MI
YAHOO!

New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens

Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint

A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Five takeaways from Wayne County Jail's new data drop

Wayne County Jail, the largest county jail system in Michigan, is working to make its data on incarcerated people more transparent. A dashboard, started at the end of 2018 under the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, launched earlier this month, detailing bookings, jail populations, releases, and more. It will be updated daily.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Detroit, Michigan to Las Vegas

This scenic cross-country road trip from Michigan to Las Vegas is a great opportunity to tick some of the United States' most memorable cities off your bucket list. Starting at Michigan's famous Great Lakes, you'll head through terrain as diverse as snowy Aspen, mountainous Denver or the jaw-dropping Grand Canyon, all on the way to the dazzling neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip.
DETROIT, MI

