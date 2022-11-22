Read full article on original website
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
How to get to the Dragon Isles in WoW Dragonfilght? (Horde and Alliance)
The latest expansion of World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, will take place on the mystical Dragon Isles. Sitting in the game files since the release of the original game in 2004, the Dragon Isles have always been a mystery for all WoW players. When the expansion finally drops on Nov. 28, players will have four new zones to explore–the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. The Dragon Isles are also home to the Dracthyr starting zone, the Forbidden Reach.
Panda Cup Invites are in for both Melee and Ultimate
Panda Cup, the Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament circuit licensed by Nintendo, has finally released the set of competitors that are qualified to compete in the Panda Cup finale. The Melee side of things has legendary players such as Hungrybox, Mang0, and Amsa. Joining them...
Best MTG The Brothers’ War cards for Historic
Magic Arena is the home for two of Magic: The Gathering’s digital-only formats: Historic and Alchemy. While Alchemy has largely stumbled out the gate due to its clunky release, Historic has mostly blossomed into a diverse, Modern-esque format that combines cards from throughout Magic’s history with digital mechanics to create a unique deck builder’s playground.
Sneaky and friends get lost in a sea of Phantom Lancer illusions in Dota 2
Some heroes in Dota 2 can be incredibly difficult to kill, especially during the late game. Though former League of Legends pro Sneaky has been learning the ins and outs of Dota over the past weeks, he hadn’t witnessed the might of Phantom Lancer (PL)—the doppelganger master—until yesterday.
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
Auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running franchise while retaining some fan-favorite mechanics from previous Pokémon titles. Alongside Picnics, Terastalling, and others, auto heal is another new mechanic many long-time Pokémon fans may be unfamiliar with. Auto heal is meant to...
FPS streamers pile on the payload: Timmy and Summit1g face off in $25K Overwatch 2 showdown
After Overwatch 2 fans are finished celebrating Thanksgiving this year, they’ll be able to relax and nurse their food babies the next day while they watch two FPS Twitch streamers and their teams face off in a fierce battle in a new tournament with a $25,000 prize on Nov. 25.
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Should you support USA or England?
Call of Duty is teaming up with the World Cup for some awesome in-game content, and it’s not just limited to some baller operator skins of soccer’s greatest stars. By simply picking some match winners during the tournament, players can earn some weapon blueprints and more to use in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. And the best part is that everyone will earn something, regardless of who wins, and it’s an effortless and free event to take part in.
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
How to catch Lunala in Pokémon Go
The Astral Eclipse event brings Cosmic Pokémon to the center of Pokémon Go. That includes several species related to the sun, the moon, or dreams, like Clefairy and Munna. But most importantly, this is when Pokémon Sun and Moon mascots Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon, and Lunala, the Moone Pokémon, are making their debut in the mobile game.
The 7 things Dr Disrespect claims Warzone devs must fix to save CoD battle royale from dying
Dr Disrespect’s fans in the Champions Club know better than anyone that his feelings toward Warzone 2 and the franchise as a whole are more volatile than the weather during El Niño and La Niña climate patterns. Just look at his track record in the Call of...
First Capcom Cup in three years should help uncover Street Fighter 6’s hidden release date
Capcom Cup IX finally has a date, with the company confirming the final ride for Street Fighter V is hitting the big time in Hollywood from Feb. 12 to 19. That’s right, for the first time in three years, Capcom Cup is back and will bring the top Street Fighter players in the world together for one of the most competitive brackets ever put together. This will also act as the swan song for SFV as the release of Street Fighter 6 is just around the corner—or so we think.
Hanwha Life continues offseason shopping spree with additions of 2 defending League world champions
Hanwha Life Esports is continuing its crusade through the LCK’s free agent pool by swiping two League of Legends world champions in Kingen and Zeka out from under DRX, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Kingen and Zeka were two extraordinarily important pieces for DRX at...
This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Just Macaws
This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is great if you’re an exotic bird fanatic. All week long in the Tavern, players will be able to test their luck at Just Macaws. As the name implies, Just Macaws is a Brawl where your deck is full of Macaws. Your deck won’t actually be just macaws, though. You’ll also have seven random class spells. That means deck building for this Brawl is as simple as choosing a class. Once you’ve done so, your seven random class cards will be randomly generated and scattered throughout your deck.
Evil Geniuses confirm new all-star South American Dota 2 roster signing for DPC 2023 season
Just under a month of speculation, partial confirmations, and insider reports have finally been laid to rest as Evil Geniuses officially announce the signing of a new all-star South American Dota 2 roster ahead of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. As previously reported, this roster is made up of...
