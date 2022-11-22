MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, however the second half of the weekend looks to wet. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures are going to be near normal with highs reaching in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. We’ll keep things sunny most of the day before clouds begin to arrive closer to sunset. Despite increasing clouds late in the day, it’s a dry forecast through Saturday.

