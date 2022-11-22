Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
CENTESSA DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc (“Centessa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNTA) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, both dates inclusive, or pursuant to the Company’s May 28, 2021 IPO (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 28, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Cameron Jacox Joins Dawn Health, the Leading Insomnia Digital Health Clinic, as Strategic Advisor
Addition of Digital Health Growth Leader Supports Company's Rapid Growth. Dawn Health, the leading virtual Insomnia clinic, welcomes Cameron Jacox as Strategic Growth Advisor. As an addition to Dawn’s executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shivkumar, Jacox brings his experience scaling digital health startups’ patient enrollment and reimbursement as the company continues to grow to meet market demand for insomnia and sleep therapy.
Woonsocket Call
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with Fokus Mining Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Fokus Mining discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know...
Woonsocket Call
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
Woonsocket Call
Equinox Technology LLC Launched a New Business Venture
In September 2022, Equinox Technology announced a new business venture called Enigwatch. Equinox Technology LLC, owned and operated by Laurent Putra, is currently operating three different businesses: Sohnne Inc., Koizuma, and Art Digest. The company is starting to produce innovative, high-quality watch winders and luxury vaults for discerning watch collectors.
Woonsocket Call
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (“Diamond Estates” or “the Company”) (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced its financial results of position for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 2023 and "YTD 2023" respectively). Q2 2022 Summary:. Revenue for Q2 2023 of $9.2 million,...
Woonsocket Call
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Woonsocket Call
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
Woonsocket Call
Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. by BP p.l.c (BP)
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) by BP p.l.c (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the agreement, Archaea stockholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Archaea common stock owned. If you own shares of...
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide Citric Acid Industry to 2027 - Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, RZBC and Weifang Ensign Industry Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global citric acid market reached a volume of 2.7 million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 3.2 million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.
Woonsocket Call
CD ComputaBio Introduces PyMOL Software for Bioinformatics Analysis
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as providing access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise with competitive prices and fast turnarounds for researchers. The company has announced the introduction of the PyMOL software, a powerful utility for studying proteins, DNA, and other biological molecules, to support bioinformatics analysis and drug design research.
Woonsocket Call
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. New research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) finds that...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market to 2027 - Ongoing Demand for Surgeries Owing to Therapeutic Efficiency Problems Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Research Report by Product, Surgery Method, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development...
Woonsocket Call
Luce Media Gains Credibility As A Top Digital Marketing Agency
DesignRush ranks Luce Media as a top digital marketing agency. DesignRush, the B2B marketplace for finding agencies, has ranked Luce Media as a top marketing agency in its recent survey. Luce Media is an award-winning digital marketing company known for its proven and innovative marketing strategies. “We are delighted that...
Woonsocket Call
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Woonsocket Call
New Frontier Travel Markets Report 2022: The Forefront of Tourism Recovery - Post-Pandemic Outlook / Climate Action on the Front Line - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "New Frontier Markets - The Forefront of Tourism Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This New Frontier Markets - The Forefront of Tourism Recovery global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues.
Woonsocket Call
Nick Kohlschreiber, Founder of AcuFi, Teaches Small Businesses to Use FinTech
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Technological advances are improving lives at an unprecedented rate, not least due to their impact on business. The accelerating adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, and data analytics tools enables companies of all sizes to achieve efficiencies and productivity levels few could have predicted. "These innovative technologies are leveling the playing field for startups and small businesses, allowing them to optimize cost structures, enhance cyber security, and improve customer service," comments Nick Kohlschreiber, founder of debt resolution platform AcuFi. "Importantly, these solutions have led to the rise of financial technology (fintech), which has democratized access to capital, thus addressing one of the key obstacles to small business growth."
Woonsocket Call
Startup MojoAuth Removes the Pain of Using Passwords for Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO - November 24, 2022 - A new startup, MojoAuth, that removes the pain of using passwords has acquired more than 350 business customers since its launch earlier this year. “Passwords are the biggest liability for businesses. We can remove them for you,” said MojoAuth co-founder Dev Agarwal. Previously,...
Woonsocket Call
Digital Payments Market Size & Revenue, Development Strategies, Business Risk Factors Analysis, Industry Key Players Overview, and Segmentation Forecasts to 2028
The Digital Payments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc. & More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Digital Payments Market Scope & Overview 2022:. An electronic transaction, also called a...
Comments / 0