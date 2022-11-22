ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Most crowded roadways of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans hit the roadways every Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before the holiday is the busiest commuter day of the week. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in La Mesa at the Chevron at Lake Murray, where gas prices were being slashed to give drivers some relief.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Boys Basketball: Poway 30, St. Augustine 69

Madison and St. Augustine facing off in the Regional Rumble. Derrius Carter-Hollinger led all scorers in the game with 14 points. The Saintsmen take home the 69-30 victory.
POWAY, CA
kusi.com

CHP increased DUI patrols for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area and statewide starting tonight for five days as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend. During the yearly “maximum enforcement period,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy