kusi.com
Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
kusi.com
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
kusi.com
Most crowded roadways of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 23
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans hit the roadways every Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before the holiday is the busiest commuter day of the week. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in La Mesa at the Chevron at Lake Murray, where gas prices were being slashed to give drivers some relief.
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
kusi.com
Boys Basketball: Mission Hills 46, Francis Parker 34
Mission Hills and Francis Parker facing off. The Lancers Quincy Williams with a game high 21 points, but it was not quite enough as Mission Hills takes home the victory.
kusi.com
Boys Basketball: Poway 30, St. Augustine 69
Madison and St. Augustine facing off in the Regional Rumble. Derrius Carter-Hollinger led all scorers in the game with 14 points. The Saintsmen take home the 69-30 victory.
kusi.com
CHP increased DUI patrols for Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area and statewide starting tonight for five days as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend. During the yearly “maximum enforcement period,”...
