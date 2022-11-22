Read full article on original website
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
Extended Gas Tax Holiday, Pandemic Pay on Lawmakers' Agenda
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state legislators will return to the Capitol on Monday to consider extending the soon-to-expire gas tax holiday and increase funding for state pandemic payments to essential workers, as well as vote on several other initiatives aimed at helping residents cope with rising costs. Democratic...
