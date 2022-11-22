Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor live updates: Bijan Robinson rushing TD gives Longhorns 31-27 lead
The final stop of the Revenge tour is at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday as the No. 23 Texas Longhorns try to secure a victory to end the regular season against the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN. Pregame. The Longhorns are honoring a...
Live Game Reaction: Texas gets the job done in 38-27 win over Baylor
Texas football took care of business when it mattered most with the Longhorns turning to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to lead the charge in Texas' 38-27 win over Baylor. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes recap the Black Friday win over the Bears, what to make of Robinson and Johnson's performance in likely their final home game playing at Texas and much more on this week's live game reaction edition of The Flagship Podcast.
Texas basketball cracks top 5 for elite 2024 PF Donnie Freeman
Head coach Chris Beard is on a real hot streak on the recruiting trail for Texas basketball in the 2023 class this month. Texas has already landed commitments from a couple of elite five-star recruits in the 2023 class in the last few weeks in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.
Fearless Prediction - Baylor
Well, the Kansas game surprised the heck out of me. Road win. Mobile quarterback. The Texas defense has really come into its own. And I'm loving every minute of it. Additionally, Sark did what most of us have been barking for for weeks now, run Bijan run. I expect much...
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor advanced stats preview
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns were able to bounce back last week with a pounding 55-14 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Even with quarterback Jalon Daniels back, Kansas couldn’t seem to move the ball effectively in the first half, allowing Bijan Robinson to put the team on his back and get the Longhorns out to a 31-0 lead.
Watch: Quinn Ewers scores first career rushing TD vs. Baylor
AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Longhorns are on the board inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. The Texas offense got off to a slow start on the first possession of the ball game, which ended with QB Quinn Ewers getting an intentional grounding penalty for a safety to give Baylor a 2-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Bears followed it up with the first touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive to take a 9-0 lead on the Longhorns.
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor gamethread
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday as head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to secure the team’s eighth win of the season. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN and this is your...
How to watch No. 23 Texas vs Baylor: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The Texas Longhorns have one more chance to get revenge from last year’s losses and keep their hopes for Arlington alive, but face a tough test at home against the Baylor Bears. Dave Aranda’s squad had a chance to knock off rival TCU at home, but a last-second field...
Texas offers 3-star EDGE Rylan Kennedy
Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to turn over every rock when it comes to evaluating prospects for this cycle. They have already extended a few offers to some late rising seniors over the past month and they made another one yesterday after their win over Baylor. The Longhorns extended...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25
Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
Cowboys Down Pirates In Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used a strong second-half performance to down Southwestern 81-71 in non-conference action on Friday evening in Georgetown.
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
Bryan, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights vs Liberty Hill at 1:30 pm with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
Alamo Heights is facing off against Liberty Hill in a playoff game at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the match on KSAT’s YouTube page here. This...
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
Texas lawmaker wants action, even more transparency for patients
In direct response to a series of KXAN investigations into medical error transparency, a state lawmaker is proposing several fixes and has already drafted a bill to be introduced during the upcoming Texas legislative session.
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
