AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Longhorns are on the board inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. The Texas offense got off to a slow start on the first possession of the ball game, which ended with QB Quinn Ewers getting an intentional grounding penalty for a safety to give Baylor a 2-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Bears followed it up with the first touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive to take a 9-0 lead on the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO