Families spend Thanksgiving without loved ones during Little Rock’s deadliest year
What should be a day of gratitude has been a day of grief for 75 different families in Little Rock.
mysaline.com
See the River City Men’s Chorus perform holiday concert Dec 4, 5 and 8
The River City Men’s Chorus will perform three public concerts in December. There are over 60 men in this chorus, and many are from Saline County. The shows are at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, in Little Rock. The show dates are Sunday, December 4th at...
KARK
Thanksgiving came early at Kitchen Express
Nichole and Heather continue the bucket list and get a taste of some old-school comfort food at Kitchen Express. This place is surely a hidden gem of Little Rock.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Yum! Duck Gumbo Cook-off is back for 41st year
The Duck Gumbo Cook-off is a tradition at The Wings Over the Prairie Festival that folks have been enjoying for decades. Curtis Ahrens, Duck Gumbo Planning Committee chairperson, said this staple event is something you do not want to miss!. “On Saturday it will be open to the public for...
thv11.com
Little Rock recycling station relocating
The city says dumping non-recyclable items led to more problems than one would think. They hope their new location will help with recycling efforts.
fox26houston.com
Jerry Jones photo in crowd attempting to deny access to 6 Black students at an Arkansas High School resurfaces
Little Rock, Ark. - An old photo recently resurfaced shows a 14-year-old Jerry Jones in a crowd, consisting of white students, attempting to deny access to six Black students at North Little Rock High School. The event occurred just a few weeks before the Little Rock Nine integrated Little Rock...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Little Rock, AR Recycling Station Relocating After Getting Too Many Non-Recyclable Items
The green station on Kanis is relocating after seeing an increase in people dumping items that weren’t recyclable. “We get so much volume here, we’re getting people from the county coming up, because it’s the southernmost green station,” said Brittany Nichols, the Recycling and Sustainability Program Educator with the City of Little Rock.
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Rainy Thanksgiving! More rain Saturday
A rainy Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the 50s. The rain will start to taper off this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 54°. The rain chance goes down tonight and tomorrow, but will come back big again Saturday. Another inch or more of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain on top of what we get today.
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
Suspect, victim identified in North Little Rock deadly shooting on Palm Street
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
As of mid-November, 75 people have been killed. That's 75 people no longer living, 75 families dealing with the loss of a loved one, 75 empty chairs at dinner tables.
mdmh-conway.com
Following the theft of a rent check from a USPS drop box, a Little Rock company owner issues a safety caution to mailers
Little Rock, Arkansas – After her rent check was taken from a post office drop box, a business owner in Little Rock is warning other people. West Little Rock’s Live Thankfully consignment store is run by Kimberly Cook. All sales proceeds from the non-profit store are used to support Little Rock’s homeless youngsters.
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
mysaline.com
Failure to Appear and Criminal Trespass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11252022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
