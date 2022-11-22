ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Yum! Duck Gumbo Cook-off is back for 41st year

The Duck Gumbo Cook-off is a tradition at The Wings Over the Prairie Festival that folks have been enjoying for decades. Curtis Ahrens, Duck Gumbo Planning Committee chairperson, said this staple event is something you do not want to miss!. “On Saturday it will be open to the public for...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Rainy Thanksgiving! More rain Saturday

A rainy Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the 50s. The rain will start to taper off this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 54°. The rain chance goes down tonight and tomorrow, but will come back big again Saturday. Another inch or more of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain on top of what we get today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR

